The 2025 NBA Draft, set for June 25–26 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, features a wide range of intriguing prospects. Among the 106 early entrants, Duke’s Kon Knueppel stands out as one of the most skilled offensive players available.

Knueppel, a 19-year-old guard, declared for the draft after a standout freshman season with the Blue Devils. At the NBA Draft Combine, he measured 6-foot-5, 219 pounds with a 6-foot-6.25 wingspan and an 8-foot-5.5 standing reach. His physical profile, coupled with an advanced feel for the game, makes him one of the most NBA-ready shooters in the class.

In 39 games for Duke, Knueppel averaged 14.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.0 steal in 30.5 minutes per game. He shot an efficient 47.9% from the field, 40.6% from three-point range, and displayed a calm, methodical approach in big moments. He has been projected to go No. 8 overall to the Brooklyn Nets in ESPN’s latest mock draft. But regardless of where he lands, Knueppel’s blend of shooting, size, and poise gives him high-end role player potential with upside.

Here are five teams that stand out as the best potential landing spots for Knueppel in the 2025 NBA Draft.

5. Brooklyn Nets

The Nets, who own the No. 8 overall pick, are well-positioned to select Knueppel if he falls to them — but their flexibility in the draft goes beyond that. Brooklyn holds four total picks in the 2025 NBA Draft, giving them potential trade ammunition should they want to move up to secure a specific prospect.

Though the Nets have not been directly linked to any upward movement, their asset stockpile and current rebuilding direction make it a viable option. Brooklyn finished the season 26–56, missing both the Play-In and the Playoffs for the second consecutive year. They ended the year 12th in the Eastern Conference and tied for the league’s worst offense with the Charlotte Hornets, averaging just 105.1 points per game. The team shot 43.7% from the field and 34.4% from three — well below league average.

With foundational players like Cam Thomas, Cameron Johnson, and Nic Claxton, the Nets have some young talent but lack efficient floor spacing and off-ball threats. Knueppel’s perimeter shooting, off-ball IQ, and ability to play within a team structure would immediately address Brooklyn’s offensive shortcomings. He projects as a strong rotational wing who can complement Thomas’ isolation scoring and Claxton’s interior presence.

Orlando is slated to select at No. 16, which puts them outside Knueppel’s expected range. However, given the Magic’s stockpile of young talent and organizational momentum, they could emerge as a team willing to move up if Knueppel slides on draft night.

The Magic finished 41–41 and clinched the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference despite injuries to key players like Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs, and Moritz Wagner. Orlando’s defense remained top-tier, but their offensive struggles continued to plague them throughout the year.

The Magic ranked 27th in points per game (105.4), last in three-point percentage (31.8%), and 29th in three-point makes per game (11.2). In the postseason, their offense sputtered even further, averaging just 93.6 points on 42.2% shooting and a dismal 26.3% from three in a five-game series loss to the Boston Celtics.

Knueppel would bring immediate relief in those areas. As a knockdown shooter with positional size and unselfish instincts, he would thrive alongside the playmaking of Banchero and Wagner. His ability to read defenses, relocate on the perimeter, and punish defensive lapses could make him a perfect fit in Orlando’s half-court system.

Toronto enters the 2025 NBA Draft with the No. 9 pick after a 30–52 season that saw the franchise retool at the trade deadline by acquiring Brandon Ingram from the New Orleans Pelicans. The Raptors are now centered around Ingram and Scottie Barnes, and the next step in their build is to add consistent shooting around them.

Toronto ranked just 23rd in three-point percentage (34.8%) and 29th in three-point makes per game (11.8). Even with solid interior scoring and playmaking from Barnes and Ingram, the Raptors struggled to stretch the floor and keep pace with high-powered offenses across the league.

Knueppel would provide a reliable catch-and-shoot presence, capable of operating in both stationary and movement shooting roles. His calm demeanor and low usage profile would allow him to fit in without disrupting the flow of Toronto’s offense. With a clear path to rotation minutes, Knueppel could grow into a high-value contributor in a Raptors system that emphasizes smart, switchable players with offensive versatility.

2. New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans endured a disastrous campaign, finishing 21–61 — the second-worst mark in franchise history. Injuries to Zion Williamson, Dejounte Murray, and CJ McCollum derailed their season, and the midseason trade of Ingram signaled a shift in direction.

New Orleans ended the year 25th in scoring (109.8 PPG), 24th in three-point percentage (34.7%), and ranked in the bottom five in total threes made per game (12.0). With the No. 7 pick in hand, the Pelicans are well-positioned to select Knueppel if he’s still on the board.

His floor-spacing ability would provide much-needed relief for the Pelicans’ ball-dominant guards and frontcourt scorers. On a roster with Williamson attacking the paint and Murray facilitating, Knueppel’s spot-up game and savvy movement off the ball would add balance. His presence could also relieve pressure from McCollum, who has shouldered much of the team’s perimeter workload in recent years.

Houston’s rebuild accelerated this season, with the Rockets finishing 52–30 and claiming the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. Despite that success, they were bounced in the first round by the Golden State Warriors in a seven-game series that highlighted key offensive shortcomings.

The Rockets’ offense ranked 11th in the playoffs, averaging just 104 points per game. They shot 37.4% from three — a respectable percentage — but attempted the fewest threes of any playoff team (28.3) and made just 10.6 per game.

Houston holds the No. 10 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, giving them a realistic chance to select Knueppel without needing to trade up. With a young core of Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., and Amen Thompson, the Rockets could benefit from a polished perimeter threat who doesn't need high usage to be effective.

Knueppel's elite catch-and-shoot ability, basketball IQ, and size at the wing make him a seamless fit for a team that needs more spacing and off-ball gravity in high-leverage moments. His presence would help open up the floor for Houston’s primary creators while also adding depth to a roster now focused on competing deep into the postseason.

Knueppel’s profile as a mature, efficient shooter with size, feel, and adaptability makes him one of the safest bets in the 2025 NBA Draft. Whether selected by a rebuilding team seeking long-term upside or a playoff-ready roster like Houston looking for a seamless fit, the Duke standout is expected to make an immediate and lasting impact at the next level.