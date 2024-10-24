Tyrese Maxey has a surprising car collection. Maxey is certainly one of the biggest breakout stars of late. He currently stars for the Philadelphia 76ers. Maxey recently had a breakthrough season with the Sixers.

In the 2023-2024 NBA season, Maxey earned his first NBA All-Star Game appearance. He capped off the season by winning the NBA Most Improved Player of the Year Award to go along with the NBA Sportsmanship Award.

Since the Sixers selected him in the first round with the 21st overall-pick at the 2020 NBA Draft, Maxey has transformed from role player into a franchise cornerstone. Maxey has become one of the core pieces of the Sixers along with NBA MVP Joel Embiid.

Given Maxey's meteoric rise in the NBA as of late, have you ever wondered what kind of cars an NBA star like him drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Tyrese Maxey's surprising $255K car collection, with photos.

According to online outlets, Maxey has a net worth of around $6 million. After carving out a breakout season, Maxey was rewarded by the Sixers organization with a lucrative five-year contract extension worth nearly $204 million, based on Spotrac.

After bagging a lucrative deal, there's no doubt that the reigning NBA Sportsmanship Award winner can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. This includes owning a few rides. However, unlike his NBA counterparts, Maxey doesn't seem to have a stacked garage. As per sources, Maxey only owns a pair of cars, which are some of the most well-loved rides in the market.

2. Land Rover Range Rover

Sold in the market for as much $95,000, the least expensive car in Maxey's surprising car collection is the Land Rover Range Rover. Although it's the cheapest car in the garage of the reigning NBA Most Improved Player of the Year, there's no doubt that the Land Rover Range Rover isn't cheap by any means. In fact, it's one of the most coveted luxury SUVs in the market today.

The Land Rover Range Rover is also a staple among Hollywood A-listers given its sleek exterior finish combined with a spacious and lavish interior that assures comfort, making it a practical vehicle for either city driving or road trips. With a handful of amenities, advanced technology, and a roomy interior, Maxey should have no problems in getting treated like royalty.

Aside from being designed with comfort in mind, the Land Rover Range Rover also can thrive in some of the most unforgiving terrains as it also possesses some off-roading capabilities. This makes it the perfect luxury SUV whenever Maxey decides to go on long adventurous trips with his family or friends.

The Land Rover Range Rover produces 395 horsepower and 405 lb-ft of torque, thanks to a 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine. With an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Land Rover Range Rover can go as fast as 155 mph. In addition to this, the Land Rover Range Rover can move from a standstill to 60 mph in just a little more than six seconds.

While it's the cheaper car in Maxey's garage, pretty sure the onetime NBA All-Star enjoys taking the Range Rover for a spin whenever he is out with family.

1. Bentley Continental GT

Speaking of luxurious cars, there's none quite like the Bentley Continental GT in Maxey's car collection. For this one, the NBA Sportsmanship Award winner probably shelled out around $160,000, making it the most expensive car in his garage.

The Bentley Continental GT is one of the most coveted cars in the market for its elite performance while offering a premium driving experience like no other. As a result, it's safe to say that the Bentley Continental GT is the main highlight of Maxey's car collection.

This elite supercar features an aggressive exterior that's easy to spot. Thanks to its unique exterior, the Bentley Continental GT should easily catch anyone's attention. Interior wise, its lavishness should provide a comfortable driving experience unlike any other regular vehicle. Because of its irresistible features, there's no doubt that the Bentley Continental GT is one of the best vehicles in the world, fitting only for a world class NBA star like Maxey.

The Bentley Continental GT produces 552 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque, given that it sources its power from a 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged Premium W-12 engine. Moreover, with a six-speed automatic transmission, it can go full speed at 198 mph. It can also accelerate from a standstill to 60 mph in just around 4½ seconds.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Tyrese Maxey's surprising $255K car collection.