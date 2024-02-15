Tyrese Maxey is the starting point guard for the Philadelphia 76ers. Let's take a look at Maxey's net worth in 2024.

Tyrese Maxey's net worth in 2024 is $4 million. Maxey is the starting point guard for the Philadelphia 76ers of the NBA. The fourth-year player is enjoying a breakout season following the trade of James Harden. Let's look at Tyrese Maxey's net worth in 2024.

What is Tyrese Maxey's net worth in 2024?: $4 million (estimate)

Tyrese Maxey's net worth in 2023 is $4 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Fresherslive.

Tyrese Maxey was born on Nov. 4, 2000, in Dallas. He starred for the South Garland High School boys basketball team. Maxey averaged 21.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game. He was named Texas Mr. Basketball and a McDonald's All-American.

Maxey was considered a five-star recruit by ESPN coming out of high school. He received offers from SMU and Kentucky before he committed to Kentucky basketball.

Maxey averaged 14.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game in his freshman season at Kentucky. Although Maxey led the Wildcats to a 25-6 record, the NCAA Tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, Maxey was still selected for the SEC All-Freshman Team and the Second Team All-SEC.

Tyrese Maxey is drafted by the Sixers

After a solid season in a Wildcats uniform, Maxey forfeited his remaining years of college eligibility by declaring for the 2020 NBA Draft. During draft night, the Sixers selected Maxey in the first round with the 21st overall pick. Shortly after, Maxey would sign a four-year rookie scale contract worth $12.15 million, according to Spotrac.

During Maxey's rookie season, he only played limited minutes. The Kentucky standout averaged 8.0 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game off the bench.

Maxey improved his numbers thanks to more playing time. With Ben Simmons forcing his way out of Philadelphia, the Sixers tapped Maxey to start for their backcourt. The 6-foot-2 guard made the most out of the opportunity and doubled his numbers by putting up 17.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game.

In his third season, Maxey felt at home in the Sixers rotation. The Kentucky alum jumped to 20.3 points per outing while shooting an incredible 43 percent on threes.

In the 2023-2024 season, Maxey recently exploded for a career-high 50 points, spiked by seven 3-pointers. The Sixers guard dedicated the game to teammate Kelly Oubre Jr., who was hit by a car. Maxey currently is averaging nearly 26 points per game and is averaging career highs in assists and rebounds as well.

Although Maxey has proved that he deserves a contract extension, the Sixers have yet to engage in serious talks with their shooting guard. The lack of extension talks probably revolves around the team's financial flexibility. Nevertheless, that won't stop Maxey from giving it all on the court, according to a report by Sports Illustrated.

Tyrese Maxey's endorsement deals

Given Maxey's rising basketball career, it isn't surprising that major brands have partnered up with the Sixers guard. According to OSDB, Maxey has collaborated with brands such as Tissot Watches, LG, and Starry.

At the start of 2023, Maxey signed a long-term shoe endorsement deal with New Balance. However, the terms of the deal weren't disclosed to the public. Maxey joined fellow NBA players Darius Garland, Kawhi Leonard, Jamal Murray, Dejounte Murray, and Zach LaVine as endorsers of the rising shoe brand.

Tyrese Maxey's acting credits

While Maxey has been busy showcasing his talents on the hardwood, that hasn't stopped him from trying his hand at showbiz. In 2022, Maxey made his big-screen debut when he appeared in Adam Sandler's Netflix basketball drama Hustle, with a handful of NBA players, headlined by Juancho Hernangomez, who portrayed main protagonist Bo Cruz.

Tyrese Maxey's house catches fire

During his sophomore season, Maxey experienced an unfortunate setback in his personal life. The Sixers guard's home in New Jersey caught fire for unknown reasons on a supposedly festive occasion on Christmas Eve, based on a report by the New York Post.

Fortunately, Maxey and his family were able to escape unscathed. However, the Sixers guard did admit that his family almost lost everything due to the fire.

Nevertheless, was Tyrese Maxey's net worth in 2023 a surprise?