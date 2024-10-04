Will Smith has an incredible car collection. Smith is a big-time Hollywood star. After a failed attempt at rapping, Smith completely turned it around as an actor in the hit television series, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Since then, he has starred on the big screens in movies such as Men in Black, Hitch, The Pursuit of Happyness, I Am Legend, and many more. He is an Oscar Award-winning actor.

Given Smith's contributions as an actor, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a guy like him owns? Well, wonder no more. This article features Will Smith's incredible $1.5 million car collection, with photos.

Smith is a highly paid actor. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Smith has a net worth of around $350 million. With extra cash to spare, Smith used the opportunity to collect some of his favorite cars. Based on sources, Smith owns a vintage car, a few modern ones, and a pair of luxury sedans.

6. 1965 Ford Mustang

The cheapest car in Smith's collection is a 1965 Ford Mustang, which is priced at $75,000. Although it's the least expensive car in the Oscar Award-winning actor's car collection, this vintage work of art isn't cheap by any means.

This top-down old-school convertible should allow Smith some comfortable rides while getting some much-needed fresh air when he's taking this one for a spin.

Equipped with a 4.7-liter V8 engine, it produces 271 horsepower and 312 lb-ft of torque. With a four-speed manual transmission, the 1965 Ford Mustang can go from 0 to 60 mph in just around seven seconds, according to sources.

5. 2017 BMW i8

A luxury car that garners everyone's attention with its futuristic design, one surely doesn't get tired of admiring the 2017 BMW i8. As a result, it isn't surprising that The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star had to get one for his car collection.

For this modern masterpiece, Smith took out $143,400 from his pockets. In the same way Smith stands out in the big screens, the 2017 BMW i8 is an instant head turner on the streets. But more importantly, it's luxurious design doesn't compromise in the car's performance.

The 2017 BMW i8 gets its power from a 1.5-liter Turbo Inline-3 engine with an electric motor and a 7.1-kWh battery. It produces 357 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, with a six-speed automatic transmission, this elite vehicle can reach a top speed of 155 mph. And in just a little over four seconds, it can go from standstill to 60 mph with ease.

4. 2008 Tesla Roadster

Next up on this list is Smith's 2008 Tesla Roadster. Sold in the market for $200,000, the 2008 Tesla Roadster is another modern work of art parked in the Men in Black star's garage. This electric sports car has no problems when it comes to speed. In fact, it was even proven to be faster than a Lamborghini Gallardo, which is already one of the top-performing sports cars in the market.

Despite being powered by an electric motor, the 2008 Tesla Roadster produces 248 horsepower and 211 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, with only a one-speed transmission, this modern-day vehicle can go as fast as 125 mph. In addition to this, it's capable of accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in just a hairline below four seconds.

3. Rolls-Royce Ghost

Speaking of luxury cars, the I Am Legend star also owns a Rolls-Royce Ghost, which is considered by many as an icon of luxury. In fact, it's sold in the market for around $340,500. This premier sedan not only boasts an eye-catching exterior design, but it also offers a lavish interior that puts premium on comfort for the driver and its passengers.

Built in with a 6.6-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine, the Rolls-Royce Ghost produces 563 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. With an eight-speed automatic transmission, it can reach a top speed of 155 mph. Furthermore in just under five seconds, it can easily go from standstill to 60 mph.

2. Bentley Azure

There's not a lot of cars in the market that can match the Bentley Azure. As a result, it's truly one of the most highly sought-after cars in the market for its elite performance, unique design, and power. For the Bentley Azure, Smith probably shelled out around $370,000.

Powered by a 6.75-liter Twin Turbo V8 engine, it produces 450 horsepower and 645 lb-ft of torque. It can reportedly reach a top speed of 179 mph.

1. Maybach 57s

The most expensive car in Will Smith's car collection is a Maybach 57s, which is retailed for around $375,000. The Maybach 57s is a good-sized sedan, which should provide Smith plenty of room in terms of the interior. It's the perfect car to go under the radar and away from the paparazzi while going around the city. It's an expensive sedan fit for a Hollywood sensation like Smith.

Powered by a 6.0-liter V12 engine, it produces 604 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque. With the help of a five-speed automatic transmission, the Maybach 57s can reach a maximum speed of 172 mph. It can also go from 0 to 60 mph in just five seconds.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Will Smith's incredible $1.5 million car collection.