Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has identified two main targets to bolster the club's attacking options, according to goal.com. The Blues are in search of a new striker following concerns raised by Pochettino about the team's firepower for the upcoming season.

Elye Wahi from Montpellier and Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus have been shortlisted as potential targets, as per the Evening Standard. While no final decisions have been made, Chelsea's pursuit of additional attacking options highlights their commitment to strengthening the squad.

With the possible departure of Romelu Lukaku, who has been linked with a move away from Chelsea, the club aims to secure a new striker to maintain their attacking prowess. The recent signings of Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson demonstrate Chelsea's proactive approach under Pochettino.

Negotiations have already begun with Montpellier regarding Wahi, a talented 20-year-old striker who showcased his abilities last season by scoring 19 goals in 33 league games. Meanwhile, Dusan Vlahovic is another target, available for a price of £68 million (€79m/$86m). Other admired strikers on Chelsea's radar include Victor Osimhen from Napoli and Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta.

In addition to reinforcing their frontline, Chelsea is actively seeking to strengthen their midfield. Brighton's Moises Caicedo is the primary transfer target in that position, highlighting the club's ambition to build a well-rounded and competitive squad for the upcoming Premier League campaign.

As Mauricio Pochettino takes charge at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea's pursuit of new signings reflects their determination to maintain their status as title contenders and build a formidable team capable of competing at the highest level.