Chelsea are currently going through one of the busiest transfer windows in recent times. They have made around £150m on player sales and are set to make more. One of the players who will leave Stamford Bridge this summer is Romelu Lukaku.

According to the reports from the Guardian, Chelsea have put a price tag of £40m on the former Manchester United man. Lukaku has emerged as a transfer target for Juventus and Al-Hilal. However, Chelsea have already rejected Inter Milan's bid for his signature. Nerazzurri signed Lukaku on loan last season and wants to sign the Belgian striker permanently. Lukaku left Chelsea last season after falling out with Thomas Tuchel. With the German manager gone, the former Everton man was set to be a priority for Chelsea. However, the signing of Samuel Jackson means that Lukaku will not be given much game time under Mauricio Pochettino either.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Chelsea are open to selling Lukaku as he has disappointed at Stamford Bridge since joining Inter Milan for £97.5m in 2021. Although the Blues have sold Kai Havertz this season and don't have a reliable goalscorer, they don't trust the left-footed striker to lead the frontline next season.

After leading Inter Milan to Scuddeto in 2020/21, Lukaku had a forgettable time with the Serie A giants during his loan spell. Injuries prevented the Belgian striker from flourishing there. Moreover, his display in the Champions League final against Manchester City was criticized by supporters and pundits worldwide. He could reunite with N'Golo Kante in Saudia Arabia, despite initially hesitating to move to the Middle East.