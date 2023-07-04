Chelsea‘s new manager, Mauricio Pochettino, wasted no time in taking a dig at his former club, Tottenham Hotspur, as he hailed Chelsea as the “greatest” team in modern English football. In his first interview since joining Chelsea, Pochettino praised the club's history and culture of winning, emphasizing their success over the past decade, reported by goal.com.

Speaking about Chelsea's status in English football, Pochettino stated, “In the last 10, 12, 15 years, Chelsea is the greatest team in England.” He acknowledged the importance of the club's winning culture and expressed his excitement to lead a young team in their pursuit of more success. Pochettino also emphasized the need to work hard and foster a positive atmosphere at the training ground to achieve long-term success.

While Pochettino's comments may have delighted Chelsea fans, they are likely to provoke a strong reaction from Tottenham supporters. During his five-year tenure at Tottenham, Pochettino guided the team to consistent top-four finishes and a memorable run to the Champions League final in 2019. His decision to join their London rivals, Chelsea, has already caused some disappointment among Spurs fans, and these remarks may further fuel their frustration.

Pochettino's first test as Chelsea manager will come in a friendly match against Wrexham during the club's pre-season tour of the United States. It will provide him with an opportunity to assess his new squad and implement his strategies ahead of the upcoming season.

As Mauricio Pochettino settles into his role at Stamford Bridge, he faces the challenging task of restoring Chelsea to their former glory. The expectations will be high, and the pressure will be on the Argentine manager to deliver results and build a successful team in the years to come.