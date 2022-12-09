By Steve Zavala · 2 min read

The Brazil national team’s 2022 FIFA World Cup loss to Croatia in the quarterfinal round may have been the last chance that multiple Selecao players will get to win the sport’s biggest tournament. Among them, Chelsea center-back Thiago Silva may already have played in his last World Cup match.

Silva tagged along with Marquinhos to form Brazil’s center-back duo against Croatia. The veteran Chelsea defender completed 107 passes, recorded two interceptions, and logged one successful tackle in 120 minutes played in the quarterfinal round. In the end, Silva watched as Croatia slotted home all four of its penalty kicks to punch its ticket to the World Cup semifinal round.

Silva may have just donned a Brazil shirt in a World Cup fixture for the final time, which he came to this realization during his post-game press conference.

“I am a guy who gets up every time he falls, that is not going to change today,” Silva said. “Sadly as a player, I am not going to get to lift this trophy, who knows if in the future I will get the chance in another role.”

Silva turned 38 in September, and by the time the next edition of the World Cup comes around, Brazil could very well call on the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes and Bremer to lead its backline instead.

In the big picture, Silva’s career resume is filled with a multitude of accomplishments, including a 2019 Copa America winners’ medal.