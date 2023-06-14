Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has reportedly turned down a massive contract offer from Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal that would pay him close to 20 million euros per year, according to Foot Mercato's Santi Aouna.

“Al-Hilal proposed €20M to Romelu Lukaku but the Chelsea forward wants €90m by year,” Aouna wrote on Wednesday. “Al-Hilal were ready to make a proposal for a permanent deal to Chelsea but now they're ready to give chase to another striker.”

Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have also been targeted by Saudi Arabian teams, as well as Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez.

Lukaku spent the last season on loan at Internazionale Milan from Chelsea, advancing all the way to the Champions League final before losing 1-0 to Man City.

He reportedly met officials from Al-Hilal in Paris on Monday to discuss a potential move to the Saudi Pro League, but it's believed that the Belgian striker wold prefer a return to Inter at this point. The Italian club does have financial issues which could make any permanent transfer impossible.

“Inter officials are due in London this week to discuss £50m move for the Cameroon goalkeeper André Onana and a potential loan deal for Lukaku, who they sold to Chelsea in 2021 for £100m, with Kalidou Koulibaly also on their wishlist,” wrote The Guardians' Ed Aarons on Wednesday.

Chelsea's co-owner Todd Boehly was also in Saudi Arabia last week to meet with the president of Al-Hilal.

Although it's unclear whether Romelu Lukaku will end up leaving Europe to play in Saudi Arabia, there's no shortage of huge offers being made to entice players to the Arab country.