Chelsea are set to launch a bid for Liverpool target Gabri Veiga soon. The Spaniard has a £34million release clause in his contract with Celta Vigo.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, the Blues are aware of Veiga's release clause. They are reportedly readying the payment terms to have a chance of negotiating with Celta Vigo. However, there have been no concrete steps until now. The Spaniard is also on the shopping list of Liverpool, who have been following him for a long time.

Liverpool have been in contact with the 21-year-old Veiga for a long time and believe they are the frontrunners in the deal. Most importantly, the cheap release clause has given them every opportunity to bring the Spaniard to the club. However, Chelsea are attempting to snatch Liverpool's target.

Viega has been a massive target for Liverpool this summer, alongside Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone, respectively. Manager Jurgen Klopp understands the importance of a midfield revamp this summer. Hence, he has confirmed the departures of Alex Oxlade Chamberlain, James Milner, and Naby Keita this summer. The Reds have welcomed Alexis Mac Allister as their first new midfield addition this summer.

Chelsea are looking at Veiga as a replacement for Mason Mount, who is on the verge of joining Manchester United this summer. Although Liverpool are confident about their plans, they should be vary of the steps Chelsea are taking for the signature of the 21-year-old. Considering their competition for his signature, it may make the Reds speed up in their pursuit of Veiga.