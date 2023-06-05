After months of speculation, Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is set to become a Liverpool player.

Per Fabrizio Romano, the Reds are set to sign the World Cup winner to a five-year deal through 2028 and will pay less than the initial €60 million the Seagulls were asking for the player. Medicals will be done in the next day or two as well.

Mac Allister is one of the brightest young stars in the Premier League and truly shined on the global stage in Qatar. He scored a goal and tallied one assist in six World Cup appearances, playing a key part for La Albiceleste in the engine room.

For Brighton this term, Mac Allister netted 10 times and tallied two assists in 35 appearances, helping the South Coast outfit qualify for the Europa League. The 24-year-old is a perfect fit for the Liverpool midfield as well because of his versatile skillset.

The Argentine is a true box-to-box midfielder who can score, contribute passes, tackle, and press. It's the perfect type of player for Jurgen Klopp, especially after missing out on Jude Bellingham. Back in January, Mac Allister spoke to Sky Sports and explained why he believes it's so important to be able to play numerous positions:

“I always say that I like to be in contact with the ball,” he told Sky Sports. “The closer I am to the ball, the better I feel. I like to play as a midfielder. It does not matter if it is as a 6, an 8 or a 10. I grew up as a 10. But then I understood that I could play in more positions.

“I think it is important for the modern player to be able to play in different positions to give the team and the manager different options. If you ask me I would say that today I feel more comfortable as an 8 but I know I can play as a 6 or a 10.”

Fantastic signing for Liverpool. Alexi Mac Allister is a player who can make an immediate difference.