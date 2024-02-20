Chelsea legend Eden Hazard reveals his reaction to a ban for kicking a ball boy, citing his wife's childbirth as a blessing in disguise.

Former Chelsea star Eden Hazard recently shed light on his surprising reaction to receiving a three-match ban after kicking out a ball boy during a League Cup semi-final clash with Swansea back in 2017. Despite the typical frustration associated with such disciplinary action, Hazard revealed that he secretly welcomed the suspension as it coincided with the imminent arrival of his child, making it an unexpected blessing in disguise.

In a candid conversation on the Obi One Podcast with former Chelsea teammate John Obi Mikel, Hazard recounted the incident and shared his perspective on the curious timing of the ban. Reflecting on the moment when he kicked the ball from beneath the teenage ball boy, the Chelsea icon expressed disbelief at the subsequent red card. Still, it revealed that his wife, heavily pregnant at the time, was about to give birth, turning the suspension into an unexpected reprieve.

“No, not at all because after that game, I came back home – saying to myself, ‘this guy is just staying on the ball, and I just tried to kick the ball', and then I get a red card?” Hazard recalled during the podcast. “The funny story is my wife was just pregnant, and the baby was coming now – that day. So me? Getting the red card? Three games out? Perfect. That's the reality. Perfect holiday, thank you guys!”

Adding a touch of humor to the situation, the former Chelsea man likened the incident to casual street football, where disputes over possession are commonplace. “They're going to think I did it on purpose, but not at all. It's a bit like when you play on the street. Someone is on the ball? ‘Hey, give me the ball, man,'” he explained.

As Hazard continues his journey post-retirement and Charlie Morgan finds success in his entrepreneurial ventures, their reunion serves as a testament to the enduring bonds forged through football, transcending the highs and lows of the game. Amidst the laughter and reminiscence, Hazard's Chelsea legacy remains intact, intertwined with both memorable victories and quirky anecdotes that highlight the human side of the sport.