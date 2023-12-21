Chelsea's Reece James is set to be sidelined for a significant duration of four months due to hamstring surgery

Chelsea is facing a challenging period as Reece James, their key player, is set to be sidelined for a significant duration of four months due to hamstring surgery, reported by GOAL. The setback occurred during Chelsea's recent 2-0 defeat to Everton, where James sustained a hamstring injury, a recurring issue in his career.

Having faced persistent hamstring problems, the Chelsea captain has opted for surgery, a decision that reflects the severity of the injury. The surgery, scheduled to take place in Finland, is anticipated to keep James out of action for an estimated three to four months. This unfortunate development follows a pattern, as James had already missed the initial two months of the season due to a similar hamstring injury. Although he returned to play for a brief period, the problem resurfaced, prompting the decision for surgical intervention.

The hope is that this surgery will address the underlying issue comprehensively and provide a lasting solution to James's recurrent hamstring troubles. Notably, other notable footballers, such as Paris Saint-Germain's Ousmane Dembele, have sought hamstring surgery in Finland, where specialists Sakari Orvara and Lassi Lempainen are highly regarded.

What's next for Reece James and Chelsea?

Regrettably, Reece James is expected to be unavailable for England's crucial friendlies against Brazil and Belgium in March. However, there remains optimism that he might recover in time to be considered for Gareth Southgate's Euro 2024 squad. In the absence of James, Mauricio Pochettino is likely to turn to Axel Disasi, who has stepped in as a replacement in Chelsea's recent games. The football community is hoping for a swift and successful return to the pitch for James.