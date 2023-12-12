Chelsea has been dealt another devastating blow as their full-back, Reece James, suffered a fresh hamstring injury vs Everton

Chelsea has been dealt another devastating blow as their full-back, Reece James, suffered a fresh hamstring injury during the match against Everton, reported by Fabrizio Romano. James, who started for the first time since November 25, could only manage 26 minutes before being forced off due to the injury. This setback might keep him off the pitch until March, with the most optimistic return date being in February, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 24-year-old has been plagued by recurrent hamstring problems, and the recovery process is anticipated to be complex. Having made just eight Premier League appearances this season, James has struggled with various injuries, including a knee ligament issue that ruled him out of England's 2022 World Cup quarter-final run.

Chelsea released a statement confirming the new injury, stating, “Captain Reece James has undergone medical assessment following Sunday’s 2-0 defeat at Everton. The defender was withdrawn during the first half at Goodison Park, and scan results have confirmed a hamstring injury. Reece will now begin his rehabilitation programme at Cobham.”

Since the 2021-22 campaign, James has missed 35 matches due to hamstring injuries and an additional 28 matches due to various other issues. The growing injury list poses a challenge for manager Mauricio Pochettino, who already has several players on the treatment table, including Chilwell, Fofana, Lavia, Nkunku, Chalobah, Gusto, and Chukwuemeka.

The injury to James comes at a crucial time for Chelsea, facing a busy two-week stretch with five matches until the New Year. Currently sitting 12th in the Premier League table, they will be looking to navigate this challenging period, starting with a match against Sheffield United on December 16, followed by the Carabao Cup quarter-finals against Newcastle United. The injury concerns may prompt the club to seek new players in the January transfer window, despite significant spending in the summer.