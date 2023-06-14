Chelsea's underwhelming loan signing, Joao Felix, is facing the prospect of yet another loan move, with Aston Villa and Wolves emerging as potential destinations after the Blues decided against signing him permanently, reported by goal.com.

Despite Joao Felix expressing his desire to continue at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea's new manager, Mauricio Pochettino, opted against making the deal permanent. Reports suggest that the Portuguese forward does not enjoy a favorable relationship with Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone, who has hinted at economic reasons for Felix's potential departure. Marca indicates that a loan move to a mid-table Premier League club, such as Aston Villa or Wolves, is a likely scenario for the 23-year-old.

Unai Emery, the manager of Aston Villa, is familiar with Felix's talent from their time in Spain, while Felix's agent, Jorge Mendes, has strong connections with the Wolves hierarchy, adding fuel to the speculation surrounding these two clubs as potential suitors.

Felix has been linked with several clubs in recent times, and Atletico Madrid reportedly offered him to Newcastle United as they seek to offload him. Additionally, the forward's social media activity, including following Galatasaray on Instagram, has fueled rumors of a potential move to Turkey.

Currently enjoying his post-season break, Felix is eager to secure his future as soon as possible, as a continuation at Atletico Madrid appears increasingly unlikely. However, he is set to return to action with the Portugal national team for a Euro 2024 qualifier against Bosnia & Herzegovina on June 17, showcasing his commitment to international duties despite the uncertainty surrounding his club career.