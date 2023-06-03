Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has said the club will be open to listening to the bids of Portuguese attacker Joao Felix this summer. The Atletico Madrid striker spent the second half of this season on loan at Chelsea, which has been unsuccessful.

Speaking to El Partidazo De COPE, Simeone said, “Joao is our player. If Chelsea don’t want to sign him as apparently, Pochettino decided… he will be back here, and he will be part of our team.”

“I can work with him, and I’ve no problem at all with Joao. He knows that. Bids for Joao Felix? We've to see if the proposal will be good financially for the club; that is crucial.”

Felix scored four goals in 16 Premier League appearances in his six months with Chelsea. He couldn’t have started his career in England any worse, as he was shown a red card on his Premier League debut. With the signings of Mykhailo Mudryk and David Datro Fofana, his game time was reduced.



It is reported that new Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino doesn’t fancy the Portuguese striker and will be against his permanent extension. Hence, Felix will return to the Metropolitano Stadium this summer.

It is reported that Aston Villa are in the running to sign the talented young striker. Unai Emery’s men qualified for next season's UEFA Europa Conference League. The former Arsenal manager revealed that the club tried to sign Joao Felix in the January transfer window. However, Villa were never in the running for him as he had already decided on Stamford Bridge as his destination.