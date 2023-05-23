Lionel Messi’s future hangs in the balance as he contemplates his next move after parting ways with PSG, and one of his international teammates is making a tempting offer to lure him to England, reported by mirror. Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez has expressed his willingness to cut his salary to facilitate a sensational transfer for Messi to Villa Park.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has a crucial decision to make regarding his future this summer. Following a highly publicized dispute with PSG, Messi is set to leave the French club after an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia. While his former club Barcelona continues to be linked with an emotional reunion, rumors suggest that he has received a lucrative offer to join his long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia.

Martinez, a fellow Argentine international, has playfully joined the discussion about Messi’s future and has offered to make sacrifices to bring him to Aston Villa. In an interview with ESPN, the Villa goalkeeper said, “If [PSG fans] whistle [at Messi], I would bring him to Villa. Come here, we’ll feed you mates, and I do barbecue every weekend. I cut my salary, we do everything possible.”

Messi, 35, is leaving PSG as a back-to-back Ligue 1 champion, with Christophe Galtier’s side on the verge of securing yet another title, needing only one point from their final two matches. While Martinez is keen on welcoming his compatriot to the Premier League, it appears more likely that Messi will return to the Camp Nou. Both Barcelona’s manager, Xavi, and the club’s vice president, Rafa Yuste, have stated that the decision still rests with the forward.

“It’s up in the air,” said Xavi when asked about the possibility of a deal. “It depends on many things.”

As the football world awaits Messi’s next move, the prospect of him joining Aston Villa remains a tantalizing possibility, with Martinez’s offer highlighting the lengths to which his teammates are willing to go to secure his services.