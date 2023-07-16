Harry Maguire will no longer be Manchester United captain.

On Sunday, the former Leicester City defender revealed on social media that after discussions with United manager Erik ten Hag, he will no longer assume the captaincy.

Instead, a new captain will be decided on and while Maguire is disappointed with the decision, he stated he will continue giving it his all for the club.

“After discussions with the manager today he has informed me he is changing captain,” Maguire wrote. “He outlined his reasons to me and whilst I’m personally extremely disappointed, I will continue to give my all every time I wear the shirt. So I wanted to say a massive thank you to the Manchester United fans for all their brilliant support whilst I’ve been wearing the armband. Since the day I took on the role, three and half years ago, it’s been a huge privilege to lead Manchester United and one of the proudest moments of my career to date.

“It’s one of the greatest honours in club football. I’ve done everything I possibly could to help United be successful – on and off the field. I will always be grateful to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for first giving me the responsibility and I wish whoever now takes it on every success and they will have my full support.”

Maguire has fallen out of favor at Old Trafford with Ten Hag preferring the duo of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

The England international — whose contract runs until 2025 — is said to be mindful of the fact that he needs a move for first-team football with Euro 2024 approaching next summer.

West Ham United could be an option, especially with David Moyes keen to make additions following the big-money sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal.