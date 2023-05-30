Mauricio Pochettino has wasted no time in making his mark as the newly appointed Chelsea manager, as he has decided against making Joao Felix‘s loan move to Stamford Bridge a permanent one, reported by goal.com. The Argentine coach, who was confirmed as Chelsea’s boss on Monday, has set his sights on building a squad in his own vision and believes that Felix does not fit into his plans.

Although Felix showcased glimpses of his talent after recovering from an early red card in his debut, he ultimately failed to make a lasting impression on Pochettino. As reported by Marca, Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo confirmed that the Portuguese attacker would be returning to Spain, saying, “The truth is that I can’t tell you the plan with Joao. It’s the news we had yesterday, that the new coach doesn’t have him for Chelsea. We don’t have anything planned yet, Joao is an Atletico player now.”

During his loan spell at Chelsea, Felix managed to score four goals in 16 appearances. However, the Blues endured a difficult season, recording their lowest points tally in the Premier League era. Additionally, Felix has fallen out of favor with Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone, having started just seven league games for the Spanish club before joining Chelsea in January.

One possible reason behind Pochettino’s decision may be the imminent arrival of Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig. Chelsea have reportedly already agreed on a deal to sign the talented midfielder, and Pochettino may prioritize integrating Nkunku into the squad rather than pursuing a permanent move for Felix.

With the summer transfer window approaching, it appears that Chelsea will be active in reshaping their squad under Pochettino’s guidance. The decision regarding Felix serves as a clear statement from the new manager as he aims to mold the team according to his own vision and strategy.