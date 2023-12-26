Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino remains unfazed by his team's record-high 56 yellow cards in the current Premier League season

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino remains unfazed by his team's record-high 56 yellow cards in the current Premier League season, asserting that it is not indicative of a discipline problem, reported by GOAL. Despite facing the prospect of key players, Raheem Sterling and Cole Palmer, serving suspensions for the upcoming clash with Crystal Palace, Pochettino attributes the yellow card tally to the pressure associated with playing for a prestigious club like Chelsea.

In the recent encounter against Wolves, Chelsea witnessed five players, along with Pochettino, receiving cautions. While Sterling's yellow card was for diving, Palmer, Malo Gusto, and Nicolas Jackson were booked for dissent. Addressing the issue, Pochettino remarked, “It’s representative of the fact that we play for Chelsea, we are a big club, and you feel the pressure. When you are frustrated and lack a bit of experience, it’s [something] we can improve.”

Pochettino dismissed the notion of a discipline problem, emphasizing the players' passion and desire to win. He attributed the yellow cards, especially for younger players like Palmer, to the learning curve associated with playing in the Premier League.

Despite grappling with suspensions and injuries affecting the squad, Mauricio Pochettino remains optimistic about achieving equilibrium. He highlighted the need for all players to be fit, expressing confidence that the team would find the right balance in due course.

Chelsea's recent defeat to Wolves marked their 19th league loss in 2023, a tally matched by no other team in the English top flight. The club faces the challenge of reversing their fortunes, especially in away matches, having suffered four consecutive losses on the road. With Crystal Palace on the horizon and a tricky away fixture against Luton Town, Pochettino and his squad are gearing up to navigate a critical phase and regain their winning momentum.