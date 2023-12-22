Chelsea's captain, Reece James, provided fans with an update on his recent hamstring surgery, sharing details about his ongoing battle

Chelsea‘s captain, Reece James, provided fans with an update on his recent hamstring surgery, sharing details about his ongoing battle with injuries, reported by GOAL. The English full-back faced another setback during Chelsea's 2-0 defeat to Everton, succumbing to a hamstring injury. Recognizing the persistent nature of this issue throughout his career, James opted for surgery to address the recurring problem.

After successfully undergoing the procedure, James took to Instagram to share his post-surgery status. In a hospital bed photo, he revealed that this particular injury required additional time to determine the most effective solution. The surgery aimed to tackle his reoccurring hamstring problem, marking the commencement of both physical and mental recovery.

In his Instagram post, Reece James candidly acknowledged the challenges he has faced, expressing gratitude for the support he received despite encountering more negativity than encouragement. He emphasized his eagerness to return to playing football, highlighting that his happiness is closely tied to being on the pitch.

Initially, Chelsea hesitated to opt for surgery, preferring to assess James's condition thoroughly. However, considering the potential long-term impact on the muscle, the decision was made to proceed with the surgical intervention. Consequently, James is expected to be sidelined for an estimated three to four months.

What's next for Chelsea?

In the midst of James's injury ordeal, Chelsea, under Mauricio Pochettino's leadership, rebounded with victories against Sheffield United and Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals. The team's next challenge awaits them on Christmas Eve as they face Wolves in the Premier League. The football community eagerly awaits James's recovery and return to action.