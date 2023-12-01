Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has come to the defense of summer signing Moises Caicedo, who arrived at Stamford Bridge for $145 million

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has come to the defense of summer signing Moises Caicedo, who arrived at Stamford Bridge in a record-breaking £115 million ($145 million) deal from Brighton, reported by GOAL. The Ecuadorian midfielder, who had previously showcased his talents with the Seagulls, has faced criticism for not replicating his earlier form since joining Chelsea.

Caicedo's transition to the Blues has been met with challenges, with the midfielder struggling to find the consistency that characterized his performances on the south coast. Pochettino, however, believes that it's crucial to consider the unique circumstances surrounding the player's arrival at Chelsea. The manager addressed the criticism during a pre-match press conference ahead of Chelsea's upcoming fixture against Brighton, Caicedo's former club.

Mauricio Pochettino explained, “I think it's a process. The temptation is to analyze and compare a player from one season to another when it's not fair. It's a different environment, a different moment, how the situation is now.” He pointed out that Caicedo joined Chelsea amid an ongoing Premier League season, without the benefit of a pre-season, and faced an emotional situation. Additionally, the midfielder sustained an injury while on international duty, leaving him with minimal time for rest or recovery.

The Chelsea manager emphasized the need for patience and understanding, stating, “Now we have a couple of months for players to rest and play and to be focused on Chelsea. It's unfair to compare players from one season to another.”

What's next for Chelsea and Moises Caicedo?

Moises Caicedo, now 22, is expected to feature in the starting lineup when Chelsea faces Brighton on December 3. Both teams are seeking a return to winning ways after experiencing inconsistencies in the early stages of the season. As the Ecuadorian midfielder continues his journey with Chelsea, Pochettino remains optimistic about his adaptation and contributions to the team.