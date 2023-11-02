In a strategic move, Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino unveiled his meticulous plan for the return of star full-back Reece James

In a strategic move, Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino unveiled his meticulous plan for the return of star full-back Reece James, who made his second start of the season against Blackburn in the Carabao Cup, reported by GOAL. The defender, recovering from a hamstring injury sustained in August's season opener against Liverpool, was taken off just after the hour mark during Chelsea's 2-0 victory, displaying promising form in his comeback.

Pochettino, aware of the importance of James' return, emphasized a cautious approach. He explained, “The plan was to check at half-time how (James) was feeling, and after 15 minutes he started to feel tired. We need to be careful about how we manage him. We decided to make the change because I think it is important now, the progression, and being careful about not going back.”

While acknowledging James' significance to the team, Pochettino highlighted the psychological boost his return provided. Designating James as the team captain underscored the importance of his fitness, ensuring he can play a pivotal role in the matches ahead. Pochettino expressed his admiration for James, considering him one of the best full-backs globally.

Looking ahead, Chelsea faces Tottenham in a crucial Premier League encounter, presenting Pochettino with a strategic challenge in managing James' game time. The delicate balance between James' recovery and team performance will undoubtedly shape Pochettino's decisions as Chelsea navigates the upcoming fixtures.

As Chelsea fans eagerly anticipate Reece James' full return, Mauricio Pochettino's meticulous management aims to ensure the player's sustained fitness and peak performance. The careful approach exemplifies Chelsea's commitment to nurturing their star players while maintaining their competitive edge in the Premier League race.