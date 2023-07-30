Fresh off securing the signing of midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu from Rennes, Chelsea has now turned their attention to Montpellier's promising starlet, Elye Wahi, reported by goal.com. The Blues are ready to engage in talks with the Ligue 1 side in hopes of securing the 20-year-old forward in a potential summer transfer.

Discussions between Chelsea and Montpellier are set to take place in the coming week, as the English giants seek to add Wahi to their ranks. However, Chelsea plans to send the young striker on loan to Strasbourg once the deal is finalized, which means Wahi won't be experiencing Premier League football in the upcoming season.

Despite interest from two other clubs, Chelsea remains optimistic about landing the talented forward. Wahi's impressive performance in Ligue 1 last season caught the attention of scouts, as he appeared in 31 games, scoring an impressive 19 goals and providing six assists.

While the Blues' focus on bolstering their attacking options is evident, Wahi's potential loan move to Strasbourg indicates that Chelsea is looking to further develop the young talent before integrating him into their squad. The loan spell will offer Wahi valuable playing time and experience, helping him grow as a player.

As Chelsea continues their preparations for the new season, fans eagerly anticipate further developments on the potential transfer of Elye Wahi. With Mauricio Pochettino's side taking on Fulham in a pre-season friendly in the US on Sunday, the club's focus on strengthening their squad is clear as they aim to maintain their competitive edge in both domestic and European competitions.