Chelsea have made their plans to offload out-of-favor striker Romelu Lukaku this month. The Belgium striker has been demoted to the U-21s on the instructions of manager Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine manager has said that he only wants players in the first team who want to be at the club for the right reasons.

Lukaku hasn't had one confrontation with Pochettino since the Argentine became the new Chelsea manager. The former Manchester United man has been linked with a move back to Serie A, as Juventus are trying hard to find an agreement with the striker. Lukaku has reportedly agreed on personal terms with the Old Lady, but Chelsea are playing hardball on the financial structure.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

As there are not many suitors available for Lukaku, talkSPORT reports that Chelsea will tell the former Everton man to consider offers from Saudi Arabia. The Saudi Pro League has attracted some of the best football talents in the world in this transfer window, such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, and Karim Benzema. The addition of Lukaku will be another huge boost to the Middle East League.

Apart from getting a huge contract, Lukaku will also get an ideal game time, which will serve him right to stay in contention for the upcoming Euros. Al Hilal are reportedly in the running to sign the former Manchester United man. The Saudi Pro League club had a bid rejected for Lukaku's services last month. However, they are likely to return for him despite signing Aleksandr Mitrovic recently this summer from Fulham.