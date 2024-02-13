In a resolute move, Chelsea has firmly rejected Bayern Munich's attempt to secure Mykhailo Mudryk on loan during the January transfer window

Reports from Fabrizio Romano shed light on Bayern Munich's late attempt to sign Mudryk on loan, a strategic move prompted by the setback in Coman's fitness. However, Chelsea, having signed Mudryk for a substantial £89 million ($112 million) from Shakhtar Donetsk exactly a year ago, was unwavering in their decision. The Premier League side, despite Mudryk's relatively modest performance with only four goals in 44 appearances across all competitions, opted to keep the 23-year-old Ukrainian within their ranks.

Following the unsuccessful pursuit of Mudryk, Bayern Munich swiftly redirected their attention and secured the services of Bryan Zaragoza from Granada. Originally slated to join the club at the outset of the 2024/25 season, Zaragoza's transfer was expedited, with the player arriving six months earlier than planned.

Mykhailo Mudryk, who last found the back of the net for Chelsea on December 27 against Crystal Palace, is gearing up for the next challenge – a Premier League clash against reigning champions Manchester City scheduled for Saturday. Chelsea's steadfast decision to retain Mudryk underscores their dedication to maintaining squad depth and resisting external pressures during the transfer window, demonstrating a strategic approach to roster management and squad stability.