French midfielder N’Golo Kante’s future at Chelsea is not sorted out as yet. The former Leicester City man has said that he would like to stay at Stamford Bridge next season but is aware that his future is not up to him.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, the contract extension of Kante is not done as yet. Although the talks were at an advanced stage a few weeks ago, the situation has become unclear again. However, the Chelsea board will sit with Kante’s representatives again for further talks. The parties will seal the Frenchman’s future soon. There are reports linking the former Leicester City man with Saudi Arabia this summer.

Chelsea have announced the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as the new manager. The Blues have had the worst Premier League season this decade, finishing 12th in the Premier League and losing to Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals. Moreover, they had to sack two managers in one season.

With Pochettino in the dugout, they would expect stability at the club. The Argentine manager brought stability to Tottenham Hotspur, making the North London club finish runners-up in the Premier League in 2017 and reach the Champions League final in 2019. With his appointment, Chelsea owner Todd Boehly would be prioritizing the clear-out during the summer

Boehly has made it clear that he wants to reduce the wage bill before signing players. Alongside Kante, Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech, and Romelu Lukaku are all linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge.