With Chelsea struggling this season under manager Mauricio Pochettino in the Premier League, it's clear that significant changes are needed to reignite the team's performance. Despite making huge investments last year and acquiring new talents like Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, and Christopher Nkunku, Chelsea seems to lack a clear game plan and is struggling to utilize the talent at their disposal. To regain their former glory, Chelsea needs a seasoned veteran in their lineup who can provide leadership and stability. Let's take a look at some potential transfer targets that could be the perfect fit for Chelsea's revival.
The biggest transfer targets for Chelsea
3. Antonee Robinson: Strengthening the defense
One of the areas where Chelsea has shown defensive struggles is in their backline. Young players without much experience are struggling to find their footing, and this is where Antonee Robinson can make a difference. The United States Men's National Team (USMNT) star has been one of the most consistent performers in his position. As the undisputed starter for Fulham, Robinson has proven himself both defensively and offensively.
Known for his reliable defensive skills and attacking capabilities, Robinson has caught the attention of top managers, including Pep Guardiola, who praised him as an extremely interesting player. Rumors have emerged linking Robinson to Chelsea, and it's believed that the Blues are seriously considering making a move for him in the summer transfer window. His arrival would provide much-needed competition for the left-back position, pushing Ben Chilwell to improve and forcing Levi Colwill to fight for his place at center-back. However, Chelsea would need to offload some players due to Financial Fair Play restrictions, with Marc Cucurella being the likeliest candidate for an exit.
2. Aaron Ramsdale: Securing the goalkeeping position
When discussing Chelsea's defensive struggles, it's crucial to focus on the goalkeeping department. Despite bringing in Eduard Mendy, Djordje Petrovic, and Robert Sanchez, Chelsea has failed to establish a clear number one goalkeeper. Aaron Ramsdale, currently playing for Arsenal, could be the solution to this problem.
Ramsdale, known for his professionalism and commitment, has been a top performer behind the scenes despite his uncertain future. With aspirations of securing regular game time and considering his England career, Ramsdale may seek a summer exit. Chelsea has been linked with an interest in the talented shot-stopper, and his arrival could finally provide the Blues with a standout and guaranteed number one goalkeeper for the long term.
1. Frenkie de Jong: The dream transfer
The ultimate dream transfer for Chelsea would be securing the services of Frenkie de Jong from FC Barcelona. While Barcelona's sports director has attempted to negotiate a contract renewal for De Jong until 2029, negotiations have stalled, and the club may consider selling him this summer. Despite previously resisting a sale, De Jong may be open to a move as he aims to succeed at a new club.
Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, and Manchester United are closely monitoring the situation, but it's the Blues who are reportedly ready to offer a transfer fee close to €100 million (£85m/$108m), meeting Barcelona's demands. It's important to note that Manchester United had previously tabled an offer, which was accepted by Barcelona, but the transfer fell through due to the player's unwillingness to relocate.
Frenkie de Jong possesses all the qualities Chelsea would need for their resurgence. With his knowledge, leadership, and seasoned veteran status, De Jong could be the missing piece of the puzzle for Chelsea. With Xavi Hernandez leaving Barcelona and the club facing financial struggles, now could be the perfect time for De Jong to join the Blues and showcase his talents in the Premier League.
What's next for Chelsea and Frenkie de Jong
Chelsea must make some strategic transfers this summer to address their current struggles. The addition of Antonee Robinson would strengthen their defense, while Aaron Ramsdale could provide stability in the goalkeeping position. However, the ultimate dream transfer for Chelsea would be securing Frenkie de Jong, as he possesses the qualities and leadership needed to guide the team back to their former glory. With the right acquisitions, Chelsea can rebuild and reclaim their position as one of the top teams in English football.