Liverpool FC is once again setting its sights on USMNT star Antonee Robinson as the Reds' data analysis team is captivated by the Fulham full-back's stellar performances, reported by GOAL. Robinson's impressive outings for Fulham this season have not gone unnoticed, and Liverpool is considering a potential move for the 26-year-old in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The American full-back, known for his speed and attacking prowess from the left-back position, has been a standout performer under manager Marco Silva at Fulham. What sets Robinson apart is not just his energy on the field but also his defensive capabilities. He leads the Premier League with 58 interceptions this season, showcasing his ability to read the game effectively. Additionally, he ranks high in progressive carries, successful take-ons, and progressive passes.

Liverpool, known for its analytical and ‘Moneyball' approach to recruitment, sees Robinson as a valuable addition to their squad. His style of play aligns with Liverpool's attacking system, where full-backs play a crucial role in overlapping on the flanks. Robinson's potential transfer to Liverpool, however, comes with a price, given that he is under contract with Fulham until 2028.

This renewed interest from Liverpool marks a continuation of their pursuit of Antonee Robinson, demonstrating the club's recognition of his consistent and impactful performances. As the summer transfer window approaches, football enthusiasts eagerly anticipate whether Liverpool will make a formal move to secure the services of the talented USMNT star.

