Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana is set for an extended spell on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), reported by goal.com. The club confirmed the news in a statement, revealing that the 22-year-old had undergone ACL reconstruction surgery. Fofana did not travel with the team for their pre-season tour in America, as further assessments determined the need for the operation.

This injury is the latest setback for Fofana, who has had a history of injury troubles. He missed a significant portion of Leicester City's 2021-22 season due to a broken leg. Since joining Chelsea in the summer of 2022, the young defender has struggled with various fitness issues, limiting him to just 15 Premier League appearances last season.

Fofana's absence could prompt Chelsea to explore the transfer market for a replacement in the central defense position. However, it may also present an opportunity for promising young defender Levi Colwill to make his breakthrough into the first team under the guidance of new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The focus now for Fofana will be on his rehabilitation process, which will involve working closely with the club's medical staff at their Cobham training facility. The aim is to aid his recovery and get him back on the pitch as soon as possible.

The news of Wesley Fofana's surgery is a blow for Chelsea, as they will have to cope without the talented defender for a significant period of time. The club will now have to adjust their plans accordingly, both in terms of squad selection and potentially in the transfer market, as they look to navigate the challenges posed by Fofana's absence and ensure defensive solidity for the upcoming season.