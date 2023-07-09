Chelsea had a disastrous 2022/23 season. After going through three different managers in a year, the Blues finished 12th in the Premier League and couldn't qualify for Europe next season. Finishing 12th behind Brighton and Aston Villa is not good enough for Chelsea's standards. After the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino, there is an expectation that the Blues will return to competing for titles again. Most importantly, the Argentine has plenty of players to work with.

Despite having a record-breaking winter transfer window, Chelsea are expected to make further signings. The Blues have generated a lot of money through players' sales and will make additions to the squad. However, the big question is how Chelsea will line up under Pochettino. Here, we will look into the formation and players that can adjust to the former Tottenham Hotspur manager's model.

Chelsea's lineup under Mauricio Pochettino

The backline could feature Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal. In front of him, we could see a back four of Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Benoît Badiashile, and Ben Chilwell. After the departure of Eduoard Mendy, much was speculated that Kepa would also leave Stamford Bridge. However, the Spaniard will continue being Chelsea' first-choice goalkeeper.

James and Chilwell will be Chelsea's first-choice fullbacks. The Blues have confirmed the departure of Cesar Azpilicueta. James and Chilwell have struggled with injury issues in the past 12 months. James will have the competition of Malo Gusto and will also have a minor playing schedule. With Thiago Silva unable to play every game and Kalidou Koulibaly gone, Pochettino is expected to have Fofa and Badiashile as his first-choice center-backs.

The midfield could feature Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, and Noni Madueke. Multiple news outlets are confirming that Caicedo will be the priority of Pochettino after the departure of N'Golo Kante. He isn't just known for his defensive capabilities and quality in possession. Fernandez hasn't shown the consistency levels that made him the most expensive Premier League player. However, we could see signs of improvement in his play with Caicedo sitting behind him. Madueke will take the advanced midfield positions with the departure of Mason Mount.

The attack could feature Christopher Nkunku, Mykhaylo Mudryk, and Nicolas Jackson. Nkunku signed for Chelsea after a fantastic campaign with RB Leipzig last season. The winger scored 16 Bundesliga goals and provided four assists. He will play the role that Frank Lampard used to play at Stamford Bridge, breaking into the box and scoring various goals. Mudryk has to answer his critics after his dismal six-month spell at Chelsea. He is yet to score a goal and will battle with Raheem Sterling on the left wing. After moving for a £29.8 million deal from Villarreal, Jackson will be the striker.