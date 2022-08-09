Timo Werner pens heartfelt letter to Chelsea after reuniting with Leipzig

Chelsea signed Timo Werner from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2020 with the hope that he’d be the answer to their attacking woes. Unfortunately, that didn’t go to plan as the German struggled immensely in the Premier League and ultimately went back to Leipzig this week on a permanent move.

On Tuesday, Werner penned a heartfelt letter to the Blues:

A lot of players fail to adapt to the physicality and sheer quality of England. Werner was one. In two seasons with Chelsea, he bagged just 10 goals in 56 appearances in league play. Werner did have a couple of bright spots in the Blues’ run to a Champions League title in 2021, but it was essentially few and far between.

Chelsea had high expectations for Werner after he was one of the most ruthless finishers in the Bundesliga. Werner netted 28 times in his final campaign with Leipzig before making the switch to Stamford Bridge. There is a very good chance he’s able to find that form again in familiar surroundings and with a club where the striker once flourished.

For the Blues, it’s just another example of a failed No. 9 experiment. Romelu Lukaku didn’t live up to expectations last term either and went back to Inter Milan on loan. Chelsea didn’t really sign a true striker this summer but Raheem Sterling, who plays out wide, looked very good in his EPL debut over the weekend.

Werner inked a new contract with Leipzig until 2026 and at this rate, it seems likely he’ll play in Germany for most of his career. England is for sure out of the question.