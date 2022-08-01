Chelsea finally nearing potential loan deal for flop Timo Werner

It would be an understatement to say that Timo Werner has failed to live up to expectations at Chelsea. After signing him in the summer of 2020 from RB Leipzig, it appears the German could actually be on his way back to the Bundesliga club.

Per Fabrizio Romano, Leipzig is working with the Blues to secure a loan deal for Werner:

Leipzig are now pushing more than Juventus for Timo Werner, after the meeting with Chelsea on Sunday – still waiting to see if there’s room for a swap deal. 🚨⚪️🔴 #RBLeipzig He’s the main target for RB Leipzig, leading the race over Juventus. No direct talks yet with Newcastle. https://t.co/YER55Jpx5c — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 1, 2022

A fresh start for Werner at Leipzig where he previously became a star is likely a good idea. At Chelsea, he’s never really adapted. The Premier League has proven to be far too physical for the attacker, who doesn’t possess the strength on the ball to really make much of an impact.

In 21 Premier League appearances last term, the Germany international bagged just four goals. In his debut campaign in 2020-21, Werner netted six times and supplied eight assists in 35 matches. Not awful numbers by any means but for a player the Blues paid €53 million for, it’s not great, either.

Chelsea’s frontline will certainly look different in Werner ends up leaving. Romelu Lukaku already went on loan to Inter after a tumultuous season last term at Stamford Bridge where the Belgian publically said he wanted to go back to Italy. Thomas Tuchel’s side managed to sign Raheem Sterling from Manchester City this summer though, which should prove to be a nice addition given his abilities out wide.

At this point, it only makes sense that Timo Werner takes his talents elsewhere. He hasn’t figured it out at Chelsea yet after two seasons and it’s doubtful he will. The Blues are ready to let him go, it’s just a matter of figuring out the best deal. Juventus are also keen on the player.