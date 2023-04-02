Chelsea has officially parted ways with manager Graham Potter, the English club announced Sunday on their website.

“In his time with the club, Graham has taken us to the quarter final of the Champions League, where we will face Real Madrid,” the club’s statement read. “Chelsea would like to thank Graham for all his efforts and contribution and wish him well for the future.”

Chelsea assistant manager Bruno Saltor will now take charge of the team as Interim Head Coach going forward.

Potter joined Chelsea in a five-year deal from Brighton in September as the replacement for Thomas Tuchel. Although he won his first three league games with the Blues, he only managed to win four of the following 19 league games since.

Their most recent 2-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa on Saturday saw them slip into the bottom half of the Premier League table in 11th with just 38 points from 28 games.

The club’s poor results were all the worse given their spending this season — particularly in the January transfer window — and with the toxic atmosphere within the club, it was just a matter of when Potter would get the sack.

“Along with our incredible fans, we will all be getting behind Bruno and the team as we focus on the rest of the season,” Co-controlling owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali said. “We have 10 Premier League games remaining and a Champions League quarter final ahead. We will put every effort and commitment into every one of those games so that we can end the season on a high.”

Saltor’s first game in charge will be at home against Liverpool on Tuesday. Whether he will stay in charge for the remainder of the season remains to be seen amid links with former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann.

Nagelsmann was already said to be admired by the club and according to football insider Fabrizio Romano, the German is the favorite to replace Potter as internal discussions go on.

🚨🔵 Julian Nagelsmann is the favorite candidate to replace Graham Potter as new Chelsea head coach, as reported yesterday. #CFC Nagelsmann was mentioned yesterday during internal discussions — Julian is considered a talented coach. Talks are ongoing to make best decision. pic.twitter.com/Y2QmqvoBTS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 2, 2023

It would certainly help Chelsea to have Nagelsmann ahead of what will be an extremely tough quarterfinal tie with current Champions League holders Real Madrid.