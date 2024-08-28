We've got the Chicago Bear 2024 Season Results according to Madden 25 to see how the game thinks the team will perform this year. The 2024 -2025 season will be a big one for Chicago. The Bears drafted USC Quarterback Caleb Williams first overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. Then, they added a ton of offensive talent (Keenan Allen, Rome Odunze, D'andre Swift) to complement elite receiver D.J. Moore. So without further ado, let's take a look at their 2024 season through the eyes of

Chicago Bears 2024 Season Results According to Madden 25

Week 1 – vs. Tennessee Titans

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL TEN 3 10 0 3 16 CHI 3 3 7 7 20

Caleb Williams' debut isn't a fantastic one, but it was enough for Chicago to win their first game of the season. Williams threw for 243 yards and a touchdown, but also threw an interception in the second quarter which led to a Titans FG. Nevertheless, the offense as a whole played much better in the second half. The defense also did its part sacking QB Will Levis three times. Furthermore, they limited the Titans to just one touchdown on four redzone opportunities.

But the big play of the day was when Caleb Williams threw a touchdown to TE Cole Kmet to take a 20-16 lead. That touchdown proved to be the game winner as the Titans failed to reach the end zone again,

Record: 1-0

Week 2 – @ Houston Texans

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL CHI 3 7 0 14 24 HOU 14 3 7 10 34

Chicago's defense struggled against second-year QB C.J. Stroud, who scored two touchdowns in the first quarter. The Bears almost had a touchdown of their own, but were stopped at the Texans' 2 yard-line and opted to go for three. While the defense struggled, Chicago's offense didn't wake up until the fourth quarter.

Caleb Williams threw a pair of touchdowns but ended up only completing 59% of his passes. And worse, HB D'Andre Swift suffered an injury that will keep him out for multiple weeks. Khalil Herbert actually played okay (6 carries for 29 yards) but the Bears offense as a whole needed to step up earlier.

Record: 1-1

Week 3 – @ Indianapolis Colts

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL CHI 7 3 3 10 23 IND 6 10 0 3 19

Caleb Williams rebounded from his first career loss with a dramatic victory over the Colts. He completed 62% of his passes for 211 yards along with a touchdown. And that touchdown came in the final moments as he found Keenan Allen for 18 yards with just 15 seconds remaining. Backup HB Khalil Herbert also played well, racking up 79 yards on 18 carries with a touchdown of his own.

Down 16-10 at the end of the first half, the Bears buckled down and managed to stop a time-wasting Colts' offense. Seriously, Indianapolis ran the ball almost every play. Between Anthony Richardson and the team's running backs, they totaled 44 carries between three players. And because most of those carries were four yard gashes, Indianapolis dominated the time of possession.

Record: 2-1

Week 4 – vs. Los Angeles Rams

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL LAR 7 7 0 3 17 CHI 0 10 3 0 13

Chicago struggled against a Rams' defense that still seems to be playing well without HOF legend Aaron Donald. Caleb Williams played his worst game yet, throwing two interceptions with no touchdowns. But the worst part was that Chicago had a 13-7 lead well into the fourth quarter.

The problem was the team kept missing opportunities to tack more points onto the board. Whether it was an interception or quick three-and-out, the Rams kept the possibility of victory alive. And unfortunately, it worked out in the end for them.

Record: 2-2

Week 5 – vs. Carolina Panthers. Chicago Bears 2024 Season Results According to Madden 25

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL CHI 7 14 7 3 31 CAR 7 7 3 7 23

Right after his worst game, Caleb Williams enjoyed his best game of the year yet with a 298 yard, three touchdown performance. Keenan Allen and D.J. Moore caught for a combined 188 yards, with the latter snagging a 42 yard touchdown before halftime.

The defense played well enough to get a win, but things got a little too close near the end. Bryce Young managed to find the end zone with 1:03 left, but Carolina missed the Onside Kick attempt, giving Chicago their third win of the year.

Record: 3-2

Week 6 – vs. Jacksonville Jaguars. Chicago Bears 2024 Season Results According to Madden 25

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL JAX 0 20 7 0 27 CHI 7 0 7 7 21

Chicago finds themselves in a pattern where they win, lose, win and lose again. This week, they lost to the Trevor Lawrence-led Jaguars, who exploded briefly in the second quarter. The Jaguars went on to score 27 unanswered points this game, with the Bears failing to claw their way back up.

Williams played okay on paper (260 passing yards, 2 touchdowns), but a chunk of those numbers came from his last two drives. But the real issue came from Khalil Herbert, who only earned 44 yards on 15 carries. With the loss, Chicago heads back to a .500 win/loss record.

Record: 3-3

Week 8 – @ Washington Commanders. Chicago Bears 2024 Season Results According to Madden 25

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL CHI 7 0 10 7 24 WAS 0 10 7 3 20

The Commanders hosted the Bears with a rookie QB of their own, Jayden Daniels. And while he didn't impress through the air, Daniels managed to run for 60 yards on 7 attempts against the Bears. Additionally, he added another 197 passing yards along with a touchdown to Terry McLaurin.

But fortunately the Bears came out with a rookie QB of their own, who played slightly better. Overall, Williams threw for 262 yards and two touchdowns, including one to take a 24-20 lead in the fourth quarter. Jayden Daniels was sacked twice on his last-effort drive to reach the end zone, and Chicago went on to win their fourth game of the year.

Record: 4-3

Week 9 – @Arizona Cardinals. Chicago Bears 2024 Season Results According to Madden 25

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL CHI 7 7 14 0 28 AZ 7 14 7 7 35

The Bears' defense struggled against a shifty and accurate Kyler Murray, who completed 68% of his passes. James Conner also added 18 carries for 106 yards as the Cardinals' offense dominated on all levels. Meanwhile, Chicago mostly played catch up throughout the game.

Down 28-14 in the third quarter, the Bears managed to score two unanswered touchdowns to tie it up. And after a dramatic fourth quarter that saw both teams punt back and forth, the Cardinals eventually found the end zone. With 2:22 left in the game, Caleb Williams failed to lead the team down the field and take it to OT.

Record: 4-4

Week 10 – vs. New England Patriots. Chicago Bears 2024 Season Results According to Madden 25

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL NE 0 7 3 8 18 CHI 7 14 0 0 21

The Bears took on rookie QB Drake Maye and prevented the first round QB from making headlines. In fact, the team managed to take a 21-0 lead early on. CB Jaylon Johnson picked Maye off and took it to the house for 27 yards, and Montez Sweat forced two sacks in the game.

Offensively, the Bears didn't play too great. Williams threw a touchdown, but he also tossed an interception in the fourth quarter. The Patriots managed to score and tack on a 2pt conversion to make things 21-18. Fortunately for Chicago, it didn't come back to bite them later. With the win, the Bears once again find themselves above .500.

Record: 5-4

Week 11 – vs. Green Bay Packers. Chicago Bears 2024 Season Results According to Madden 25

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL GB 7 10 0 14 31 CHI 0 7 0 3 10

The Packers had no trouble dominating the Bears in Chicago. Caleb Williams threw a season-high three interceptions in the loss, one which Jaire Alexandeer returned for 68 yards. Khalil Herbert also played poorly in his last official start before Swift's return, earning an abysmal 22 yards on 10 carries.

But to be fair, the Bears' defense didn't collapse until the fourth quarter. Before then, they only allowed 10 total points of offense. However, two back-to-back TD drives saw GB winning the first of their two matchups this season.

And this also means the Bears once again go back to .500. They need to win at least four games to hopefully earn a playoff spot.

Record: 5-5

Week 12 – vs. Minnesota Vikings. Chicago Bears 2024 Season Results According to Madden 25

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL MIN 3 7 7 7 24 CHI 0 14 7 7 28

Despite everything that's happened to Minnesota this offseason, they actually still remain in the playoff race. However, the Bears managed to knock them down with a narrow 28-24 victory. After the Vikings took a 24-21 lead in the fourth quarter, Caleb Williams had 7:55 to reach the end zone. And after just 8 plays, Williams found TE Cole Kmet for a 3 yard TD pass.

Sam Darnold actually played well (22 of 28, 255 yards, two touchdowns), but he threw his first interception on the final drive of the game. Kevin Byard earns the game ball here for his game-sealing pick.

Record: 6-5

Week 13 – @ Detroit Lions. Chicago Bears 2024 Season Results According to Madden 25

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL CHI 7 3 10 7 27 DET 3 14 3 10 30

Chicago came so close to beating the Lions and climbing up the standings. Unfortunately, Dan Campbell's crew is just a bit more prepped for the playoffs. Tied 20-20 at the start of the fourth, Chicago had a chance to take a 27-20 lead… and they did! D.J. Moore's 28 yard TD reception put Chicago ahed for the first time in the whole game.

But the defense faltered, allowing 10 unanswered points. And Caleb Williams, who performed well all day, saw his completion percentage dip from 71% to 63% thanks to multiple incompletions on his last couple of drives. With the loss, it's back to .500 for Chicago.

Record: 6-6

Week 14 – @ San Francisco 49ers. Chicago Bears 2024 Season Results According to Madden 25

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL CHI 0 3 0 14 17 SF 7 21 7 14 42

Not much to say here other than Chicago was just outmatched, outcoached, and outplayed in every way. Deebo Samuel tore the defense up, earning 178 yards on 9 receptions. His 123 yards after the catch showed how effective he was at avoiding defenders and making big plays. TE George Kittle also played well, scoring three touchdowns on just five catches.

Overall, just a bad day for the Bears.

Record: 6-7

Week 15 – @ Minnesota Vikings. Chicago Bears 2024 Season Results According to Madden 25

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL MIN 7 0 3 0 10 CHI 3 7 0 14 24

Chicago's defense had no trouble this time stopping Sam Darnold from playing well. In fact, the Bears had a much easier time taking on the Vikings, beating them 24-10. However, it still felt close throughout the entire game until the fourth quarter. D'Andre Swift, who returned a few weeks ago, managed to run in the end zone twice in the final quarter, helping Chicago take a two-score lead.

Caleb Williams actually scored 0 passing touchdowns, but found the end zone after a 2 yard run in the second quarter. With the win, Chicago sweeps Minnesota.

Record: 7-7

Week 16 – vs. Detroit Lions. Chicago Bears 2024 Season Results According to Madden 25

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL DET 3 10 7 9 29 CHI 0 0 10 3 13

Although they swept the Vikings, Chicago ultimately ended up getting swept by the Lions. A safety late in the fourth quarter saw Detroit take a 22-13 lead before Jared Goff found Sam LaPorta in the end zone shortly after. With a 16-point lead, the Lions comfortably earned themselves a playoff spot.

With the loss, Chicago now goes below under .500 once again. Playoff hopes seem to be diminishing, but two more wins can still earn them a spot.

Record: 7-8

Week 17 – vs. Seattle Seahawks. Chicago Bears 2024 Season Results According to Madden 25

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL SEA 7 0 0 7 14 CHI 7 10 3 6 26

Cairo Santos earns the game ball after converting two 50+ yard field goals in this contest. The Caleb Williams also tacked on 256 passing yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown that put Chicago ahead 26-14. Although they missed the two-point conversion, the Seahawks couldn't comeback with just 2:51 left.

With the win, the Bears find themselves at an odd spot. Should they beat the Packers in week 18, their chances of making the playoffs are likely. However, a loss sends Chicago and their players to Cancun for the offseason. What will happen next?

Record: 8-8

Week 18 – @ Green Bay Packers. Chicago Bears 2024 Season Results According to Madden 25

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL CHI 7 3 0 7 17 GB 7 7 7 13 34

Unfortunately for the Bears, they get sweeped not only by the Lions, but by the Packers as well. Caleb Williams played fine in his last game of the season, but threw an interception in the fourth quarter when there was still a chance to win. Overall, he ended the final game of his rookie season completing 65% of his passes for 240 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.

And with the loss, the Bears were unable to clinch a playoff spot. However, there was a lot of good that came from this season. Caleb Williams became the first Bears' QB to throw for over 4,000 passing yards, averaging 238 yards per game. D.J. Moore earned over 1,200 receiving yards and seemed to connect often with the rookie.

Hopefully, there was enough good here to show Bears fans that the future is bright.

FINAL SEASON RECORD: 8-9

Overall, that wraps up out Chicago Bears 2024 Season according to Madden 25.

