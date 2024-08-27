We've got the Detroit Lions 2024 Season Results according to Madden 25 to see how the game thinks the team will perform this year. Last season, Dan Campbell made a massive leap from his year as head coach, going 12-5 and winning the NFC North title. The team made it all the way to the NFC Championship game for the first time since 1991. They hope to make it even farther this year as the team is still poised to make a Super Bowl run. Without further ado, let's see what Madden 25 thinks will happen during the Lions' 2024 season.

Detroit Lions 2024 Season Results According to Madden 25

Week 1 – vs. Los Angeles Rams Lions 2024 Season Results According to Madden 25.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL LAR 7 7 3 7 24 DET 3 0 7 7 17

Matt Stafford's second return to Detroit was much better than the first time. He scored two touchdowns, passed for 241 yards, and completed 65% of passes in the victory. The Lions also failed to contain RB Kyren Williams, who ran 16 times for 70 yards and a touchdown.

But the real issue for Detroit came from a bad performance from Jared Goff. Just months after signing a huge extension, the Lions' QB1 threw 2 interceptions in the first half. He later amended these mistakes with two touchdowns in the second half, but the latter touchdown came in garbage time. Dan Campbell starts Year 3 0-1.

Record: 0-1

Week 2 – vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Lions 2024 Season Results According to Madden 25.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL TB 0 10 0 7 17 DET 14 3 10 7 34

The Lions earned their first win of the season with a strong offensive victory over the Buccaneers. Jared Goff threw for 258 yards and two touchdowns, with Amon-Ra St. Brown on the receiving end for both of them. Additionally, second-year RB Jahmyr Gibbs ran for a 45 yard touchdown run in the third quarter that put the Lions up 27-10.

The defense also played well, limiting the Bucs to just 10 points before they scored again in garbage time. With the win, the Lions go back to even on their record.

Record: 1-1

Week 3 – @ Arizona Cardinals Lions 2024 Season Results According to Madden 25.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL DET 0 7 7 6 20 AZ 7 3 3 3 16

Despite the low score, the Lions' offense actually played pretty well. It just didn't help that James Conner ran the ball a whopping 29 times, with the Cardinals rushing an additional 15 times with their QB and other HBs. Because of this, Arizona dominated the time of possession.

However, Detroit's defense played well when it mattered, forcing three field goals on four different red zone opportunities for AZ. Aidan Hutchinson made a crucial sack in the fourth quarter, forcing the Cardinals to go for 3 and only take a 16-14 lead.

The Lions then won in rather anticlimactic fashion. Before the clock hit zero, they managed to put up two field goals and make a stop on defense to win the game.

Record: 2-1

Week 4 – vs. Seattle Seahawks Lions 2024 Season Results According to Madden 25.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL SEA 7 6 0 21 34 DET 7 20 0 3 30

For the third-straight year, the Lions suffer another home-field loss against the Seattle Seahawks in a high-scoring affair. The main problem for Detroit this weekend came in the form of Kenneth Walker III. The third-year halfback ran 22 times for 136 yards and two scores, one of which he took to the house for 32 yards.

Geno Smith also added 6 rushes for 30 yards, but also threw three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter in an epic comeback for Seattle. Down 27-7, the Seahawks marched down the field on three consecutive drives, including an actual Onside Kick recovery. The Lions, meanwhile, only scored one FG in the entire second half.

What also hurt Detroit was a missed extra point in the second quarter. With Seattle also missing one it would've given the Lions a chance to at least tie the game.

Record: 2-2

Week 6 – @ Dallas Cowboys

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL DET 0 3 3 14 20 DAL 7 21 7 13 44

If the loss against Seattle wasn't bad, then the loss in Dallas won't feel any better. CeeDee Lamb dominated the Lions' secondary earning 10 catches for 192 yards. The Lions were unable to force any turnovers, and allowed Dallas to convert over 70% of third-down conversions. And worse, the offense was completely inept in the first half.

Jared Goff threw a pair of interceptions in the first half, and even missed some time in the third with an injury. Hendon Hooker came in and actually performed fine, completing three of five passes for 23 yards. Unfortunately, a lack of defense and two too many turnovers cost Detroit big here.

Record: 2-3

Week 7 – @ Minnesota Vikings Lions 2024 Season Results According to Madden 25.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL DET 7 7 0 7 21 MIN 0 10 0 7 17

The Lions end a two-game losing streak as they defeat Sam Darnold and the Minnesota Vikings. The defense actually managed to contain Justin Jefferson, who still earned 85 yards on five catches. But the important thing is they prevented the superstar receiver from making a clutch play in the final moments. Sam Darnold targeted the receiver three times on their final drive, but he never came down with it, and after another incompletion (to T.J Hockenson), the Lions' offense assumed victory formation.

Some may look at this score and expect the Lions to have done better. But in divisional matchups, things are never so black and white.

Record: 3-3

Week 8 – vs. Tennessee Titans Lions 2024 Season Results According to Madden 25.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL TEN 7 0 0 3 10 DET 7 21 14 0 42

Jared Goff threw four touchdowns to four different receivers in this epic victory against the Tennessee Titans. And the cool thing was that each touchdown pass was over 20+ yards:

A 21 yard TD pass to Sam LaPorta in the 1st Qtr

a 45 yard TD pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown in the 2nd quarter

a 71 yard TD pass to Jameson Williams in the 2nd quarter

a 26 yard TD pass to Donovan Peoples-Jones in the 3rd quarter

Additionally, the defense forced three turnovers throughout the game. Second-year QB Will Levis struggled, completing 18 of 34 passes for only 172 yards, 1 touchdown, and 2 interceptions. HB Tony Pollard also fumbled and was subsequently injured for the remainder of the game. Overall, a great day for the Lions.

Record: 4-3

Week 9 – @ Green Bay Packers Lions 2024 Season Results According to Madden 25.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 OT FINAL DET 7 3 7 7 0 24 GB 0 17 0 7 6 30

The Lions-Packers' rivalry kicks off with a banger, one that unfortunately ends in misery for the Lions. Both teams fought back and forth between the lead, but ultimately ended up heading into overtime.

Packers' HB Josh Jacobs ran the ball 27 times throughout the contest, averaging almost five yards per carry. But the Lions' RB room also made some noise of their own. David Montgomery ran 15 times for 78 yards while Jahmyr Gibbs ran eight times for 40 yards.

But things went sour for Detroit's ground game when Montgomery fumbled the ball on Detroit's opening drive in OT. The Packers responded with a three play, 38 yard drive with Josh Jacobs pounding it in for the win on an eight yard run.

Record: 4-4

Week 10 – @ Houston Texans

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL DET 7 7 0 14 28 HOU 14 7 10 7 38

Playing four road games in five weeks is never easy, but I never imagined the game to actually consider this factor. Jokes aside, the Lions are off to an ugly start this year, and part of it is because they're playing tough teams.

C.J. Stroud threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns and completed 69% of his passes. The Texans' receiving corps, which consists of Stefon Diggs, Nico Collins, Dalton Schultz, and Tank Dell (all 81+ OVRs), were simply untouchable.

The Lions' offense didn't play too bad, but failed to keep up with Houston's high-powered offense. Jared Goff threw three touchdowns, but also tossed a pick in which the red zone in the second half. The Texans responded to that with a 76-yard touchdown drive.

With the loss, Detroit's win-loss record goes below .500 again.

Record: 4-5

Week 11 – vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL JAX 0 0 7 8 15 DET 3 10 7 3 23

A strong first half from the Lions' defense saw Detroit go back to .500 in the standings again. However, the offense failed to capitalize on three of four different red zone drives. While they scored a touchdown on one of them, they were limited to two field goals and a turnover on downs in the other three possessions.

The Jaguars attempted to comeback, but the Lions never lost their lead. Kicker Jake Bates made three FGs throughout the game, helping Detroit stay ahead. The defense prevented Trevor Lawrence from scoring until the fourth quarter, where he also completed a two-point conversion pass to Evan Engram.

But Jacksonville's onside kick attempt failed, and Detroit ran the clock down.

Record: 5-5

Week 12 – @ Indianapolis Colts Lions 2024 Season Results According to Madden 25.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL DET 14 10 7 7 38 IND 0 10 3 7 20

Once again, the Lions find themselves above .500 again with a strong win against the Colts. Anthony Richarson left the game in the second half due to injury after helping the team score 10 unanswered points. Joe Flacco also helped the team put up another 10 points, but by then Detroit's offense already sealed things up.

TE Sam LaPorta led receivers in catches with 8, earning 88 yards and a touchdown to boot. But the big force of the Lions' offense here was Jared Goff, whose 4 passing scores put the Lions ahead of the Colts. he ended up earning the NFC Player of the week award after dropping 386 passing yards along with a run for 7 yards.

However, at this point Detroit needs to win another 4 games to comfortably make a playoff appearance.

Record: 6-5

Week 13 – vs. Chicago Bears Lions 2024 Season Results According to Madden 25.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL CHI 7 6 0 3 16 DET 10 13 3 10 36

Caleb Williams' first visit to Detroit was a great one for Lions fans, as they saw their defense sack the rookie QB six times! Williams fumbled on one of those sacks, which DT D.J. Reader However, Kicker Jake Bates missed the extra-point attempt

But other than that small mistake, the Lions dominated in every aspect of the game. Jared Goff completed 68% percent of his passes, Montgomery and Gibbs ran for a combined 125 yards, and St. Brown caught six passes for 92 yards and a touchdown.

Overall, a strong victory from Detroit pushes them closer to the postseason.

Record: 7-5

Week 14 – vs. Green Bay Packers Lions 2024 Season Results According to Madden 25.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL GB 0 3 0 8 11 DET 7 0 10 10 27

Perhaps the most important game on their schedule, the Lions win convincingly over the Packers. Although slow at first, the Lions' offense picked up in the second half, adding 20 points to their score. Meanwhile, Jordan Love struggled badly, throwing three interceptions in the loss. He ended up scoring a touchdown on the team's final drive, converting the two-point conversion.

But the Lions' run-defense deserves the credit here. They limited Josh Jacobs to 55 yards on 18 carries, which forced Love to throw often. Because of this, the team managed to earn their eighth win of the year.

Record: 8-5

Week 15 – vs. Buffalo Bills Lions 2024 Season Results According to Madden 25.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL BUF 14 7 0 14 35 DET 7 14 7 0 28

Just after earning an important win, the Lions went ahead and lost to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. This shootout saw both teams fighting back and forth, but Buffalo's fourth quarter performance earned them the win. After scoring a touchdown with 4:03 remaining, the Bills forced Goff to throw an interception on what should've been a game-winning drive for the Lions.

However, the Bills scored quickly, giving the Lions a chance to tie it up. But after a turnover on downs at midfield, Buffalo earned the dub.

Record: 8-6

Week 16 – @ Chicago Bears

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL DET 14 13 10 3 40 CHI 3 10 0 14 27

With a desperate need for a playoff spot, the Lions make quick work of the Chicago Bears. The offense dropped 27 points in the first half, including a pick-six from safety Brian Branch. Jared Goff connected with his two best receivers, St. Brown and LaPorta, often, and they caught a combined 16 passes for 211 yards.

Down 37-17 at the start of the fourth, Chicago attempted to comeback, scoring two consecutive touchdown drives. But the HB duo of Montgomery and Gibbs dominated the ground, as both HBs averaged over 4.2 yards per carry in the contest. With the win, Detroit's chances of making the playoffs increase heavily.

Record: 9-6

Week 17 – @ San Francisco 49ers Lions 2024 Season Results According to Madden 25.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL DET 10 9 10 3 32 SF 14 3 0 22 39

A rematch of the 2024 NFC Championship game sees the 49ers once again defeating the Lions. Despite taking the lead with a safety at the end of the first half, the Liosn' defense choked badly in the fourth quarter. The 49ers came back from a 29-17 deficit, outscoring the Lions 22-3 in the fourth quarter. TE George Kittle caught a crucial two-point conversion, which helped the Niners tie it 32-32.

Unfortunately, the Lions were forced to punt, and Deebo Samuel found the end zone just a few plays later with a 12 yard touchddown reception. With the loss, the Green Bay Packers win the NFC North, while the Lions can still clinch a wildcard spot.

Record: 9-7

Week 18 – vs. Minnesota Vikings. Lions 2024 Season Results According to Madden 25.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL MIN 0 0 0 7 7 DET 7 3 3 3 16

With Justin Jefferson out due to injury, the Lions' defense had no trouble shutting down the Minnesota offense. However, it was a disappointing day for the offense, who only managed to score one touchdown. They also converted three FGs, but Jake Bates missed another one which was only 40 yards.

But the most important thing was that the Lions won. And with the win, they clinched a spot in the wildcard round of the playoffs.

Although their regular season record took a dip, we have to understand that the Lions played some tough opponents this season. The 49ers, Texans, Bills, Packers, Cowboys, and Seahawks all made the postseason in this sim. The only team they lost to that didn't make the postseason, the Rams, managed to go 8-9.

Wildcard Round – @ #2 Cowboys Lions 2024 Season Results According to Madden 25.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL DET 0 10 7 14 31 DAL 14 7 3 14 38

According to Madden 25, the Detroit Lions will go 10-7, make the playoffs, and ultimately lose to the Dallas Cowboys in the Wildcard round. Despite making the NFC Championship game in 2024, they ended up falling behind the Packers in the divisional standings.

Although the team possesses many great players, it seemed there was always one major issue hurting them in each loss. Defensive struggled seemed to be a major factor, though the offense did struggle at times. Overall, the Lions regressed in year 3 under Dan Campbell, but there's no reason to panic.

Jared Goff ended the season with over 4,200 passing yards, while David Montgomery earned 1,138 on the ground. The Lions' run offense ranked #2 in the league just behind Baltimore, and team averaged 28 points per game in the regular season. However, only one team can win the Super Bowl.

