We've got the Kansas City Chiefs 2024 Season results according to Madden 25 to see how far the game thinks the team will go this year. We ran a one-year Franchise with the Chiefs in Franchise Mode using custom CPU Sliders to hopefully create a realistic seasonal prediction. Will the Chiefs be the first team in NFL history to record a three-peat? Or will we finally see a Conference Championship game without Patrick Mahomes this year? Let's find out in this season prediction.

Chiefs' 2024-2025 Season Results According to Madden 25

According to our Madden 25 season simulation, the Kansas City Chiefs will go 12-5, but how will they do in the playoffs? Let's take a look at their season results.

Week 1 – vs. Baltimore Ravens

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL BAL 3 10 7 7 27 KC 0 7 0 17 24

The back-to-back Super Bowl Champs once again lose their first game of the season. Baltimore gets revenge for their loss back at the AFC Championship game earlier this year. 2nd-year receiver Zay Flowers caught 8 passes for 86 yards, and a touchdown late in the fourth-quarter that put the team up 27-17.

Mahomes played okay (26/38, 304 yards, two touchdowns), but the real problem came from the Chiefs' backfield. Isaiah Pacheco ran 12 times for 26 yards, with his longest carry coming from an 8-yard run to end the first half. The Chiefs' offense played better in the fourth quarter, but only when they were down 20-7. They managed to crawl back up and make it 20-17, but the Ravens sealed it shortly after with that Zay Flowers touchdown.

Record: 0-1

Week 2 – vs. Cincinnati Bengals

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL CIN 0 14 0 10 24 KC 7 0 7 7 21

The Chiefs suffered yet another close loss at the hands of Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Despite taking a 7-0 lead after their first drive, the Chiefs' offense remained stagnant once again due to a lackluster ground attack. Pacheco ran 16 times for only 58 yards, including one carry for 12 yards. Take that away and he ran 15 times for 46 yards.

Mahomes actually struggled, throwing a pair of interceptions throughout the game, including a costly interception on what could've been a game-winning drive at the end. That gave the Bengals time to run the clock down and earn the game-winning field goal themselves. With the loss, Kansas City finds themselves in a bit of a pickle.

Record: 0-2

Week 3 – @ Atlanta Falcons

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL KC 7 7 7 10 31 ATL 3 0 7 7 17

The Chiefs finally earn their first victory of the year over the 1-1 Falcons. Travis Kelce earned his first triple-digit yardage game of the season, catching 7 passes for 144 yards. His biggest play came in the form of a 56-yard touchdown reception halfway through the second-quarter.

The Chiefs' defense, meanwhile, shut Kirk Cousins and the Falcons' offense down during the first half. Cousins only ended up completing 18 of 36 passes, but saved his stats with a pair of touchdowns in the second half. Nevertheless, the Chiefs finally won their first game.

Record: 1-2

Week 4 – @ Los Angeles Chargers

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL KC 14 0 0 14 28 LAC 0 3 10 8 21

Kansas City started the game strong with a touchdown drive, followed by a fumble on the Chargers' return. Isaiah Pacheco actually scored his first touchdown of the year, and ended the game with 15 carries for 79 yards. Additionally, he caught another three passes for 29 yards.

However, the Chiefs' offense fell asleep until the fourth-quarter, while the Chargers slowly built up a comeback. Tied 21-21 with 5:43 remaining, Patrick Mahomes found rookie WR Xavier Worthy in the end zone for a touchdown.

Justin Herbert threw 4 incomplete passes in a row on the following drive, ensuing in a turnover on downs. The Chiefs managed to run down the clock and even out their record.

Record: 2-2

Week 5 – vs. New Orleans Saints

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL NO 0 0 7 0 7 KC 7 6 10 3 26

George Karlaftis led the Chiefs' to a strong defensive victory after earning two sacks against the Saints. He forced a fumble on the latter, which DT Chris Jones recovered. They also forced Derek Carr to throw an interception in the fourth quarter, caught by SS Justin Reid.

The offense played fine, but again the run-game continues to be a problem. Pacheco finished the day with 17 carries for 66 yards, but earned a touchdown in the third quarter. Mahomes was also limited, only throwing for 188 yards on 22 passes. He also ran 5 times for 23 yards. Travis Kelce led receivers in both catches (5) and yards (55).

Record: 3-2

Week 7 – @ San Francisco 49ers

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL KC 7 3 7 7 24 SF 7 7 6 10 30

The 49ers wanted revenge for their Super Bowl loss, and got it in the form of a Week 6 victory over the Chiefs. There was simply no answer for Christian McCaffrey, who ran 23 times for 180 yards and three touchdowns. Brock Purdy did not play amazingly (18 for 27, 219 yards), but his zero turnovers helped keep the 49ers on the field.

Once again, the running-game was nowhere to be seen, as Pacheco now ran 11 times for only 39 yards. Forced to throw, Mahomes did find the end zone twice in the second half, once to Kelce and another to Mecole Hardman. But their efforts were in vain as San Francisco ran down the clock with a long field-goal drive.

Down 30-24 with 0:39 remaining and only one timeout, Mahomes was unable to lead the team down the field and secure a comeback.

Record: 3-3

Week 8 – @ Las Vegas Raiders

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL KC 7 3 7 0 17 LV 0 0 3 0 3

The Chiefs' defense rebounded with a strong performance against their divisional rival. Chris Jones, George Karlaftis, and Charles Omenihu all recorded at least one sack in the victory. With Gardner Minshew injured, backup QB Aidan O'Connell played as well as expected. He did lead the Raiders on a FG drive in the third quarter, but failed to reach the end zone.

Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense all played awfully. Travis Kelce even fumbled the ball, and only caught three passes for 19 yards. Pacheco continued to play terribly, earning 69 yards on 19 carries. When will the woes of the run-game end?

Record: 4-3

Week 9 – vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL TB 0 10 7 0 17 KC 10 0 10 7 27

It was pretty touch-and-go for a while but the Chiefs defeated the Buccaneers 27-17. After earning a 10-0 lead, the Chiefs fell asleep and let the Buccaneers drop 17 unanswered points on them. Down 17-10, the Chiefs simply woke back up and continued to play football again.

Travis Kelce earned the game ball, scoring all three touchdowns in the victory. He ended up catching 9 passes for 104 yards and three touchdowns. Mahomes also ended the day with 23 completions on 29 pass attempts. Isaiah Pacheco finally had a better day, racking up 81 yards on 14 carries.

Record: 5-3

Week 10 – vs. Denver Broncos

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL DEN 0 6 0 3 9 KC 7 14 14 7 42

The Chiefs dominated the Broncos in the first of their two matchups this year. Pacheco continued to climb off his success from the previous week, earning 122 yards on 21 carries and a pair of touchdowns. Mahomes also completed 24 of 28 passes for 321 yards and three touchdowns. He ended up completing passes to eight different receivers, spreading the ball around comfortably.

Rookie QB Bo Nix struggled, throwing three interceptions in the ugly loss to the Chiefs. However, he did manage to lead the Broncos to the redzone three times. Unfortunately, they failed to score just one touchdown.

Record: 6-3

Week 11 – @ Buffalo Bills Chiefs' 2024 Season Results According to Madden 25

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL KC 2 7 3 7 19 BUF 3 7 3 3 16

The Mahomes-Allen rivalry continued in dramatic fashion, as the Chiefs and Bills duked it out in the end. Kansas City forced a safety on Buffalo's first drive, thanks to a holding penalty and costly fumble. However, they failed to score on their ensuing drive. In fact, Kansas City missed multiple opportunities to extend their lead, as kicker Harrison Butker missed a 54 yard field goal late in the second quarter.

Buffalo managed to take a 16-12 lead, but with 4:32 remaining, Kansas City had plenty of time to score. If they could do it in 13 seconds back in 2021, 4:32 is more than enough now. And of course, Travis Kelce found the end zone with 1:58 left. With the touchdown, the Chiefs took a 19-16 lead.

Josh Allen was sacked and fumbled on his last drive, giving KC another close victory over Buffalo.

Record: 7-3

Week 12 – @ Carolina Panthers Chiefs' 2024 Season Results According to Madden 25

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL KC 7 10 21 0 38 CAR 0 3 0 7 10

Future Hall of Famer Bryce Young uncharacteristically struggled against the Chiefs' defense at home. Jokes aside, the second-year QB threw two interceptions in the third quarter, including a pick-six from Trent McDuffie. The Panthers were simply outmatched, especially with both HBs Miles Sanders and Chuba Hubbard out with injuries.

The Chiefs' offense played like they did all season. Mahomes and Kelce dominated, while Pacheco struggled on the ground. He ended the day with 16 carries for 62 yards, just two shy of four yards per carry. Nevertheless, KC earned the dub.

Record: 8-3

Week 13 – vs. Las Vegas Raiders Chiefs' 2024 Season Results According to Madden 25

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL LV 0 0 0 0 0 KC 7 0 3 10 20

The Chiefs' defense earned their first shutout of the season, defeating the Raiders 20-0. With Gardner Minshew still injured, backup QB Aidan O'Connell now had a full game against his rival. However, he ultimately struggled, completing 15 of 32 passes for 173 yards. That said, he committed no turnovers in the loss.

The Chiefs' offense did not do themselves any favors. Mahomes only threw for 199 yards, but did earn a 3-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter to put things away. Pacheco once again struggled, carrying the ball 15 times for 55 yards. However, rookie receiver Xavier Worthy did well, earning 5 catches for 63 yards and a touchdown.

Record: 9-3

Week 14 – vs. Los Angeles Chargers Chiefs' 2024 Season Results According to Madden 25

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL LAC 7 3 10 7 27 KC 7 0 7 14 28

The Chiefs' win-streak continues with a narrow victory over the Chargers. Down 27-14 in the fourth quarter, Mahomes quickly found receiver Rashee Rice for a 81-yard touchdown pass. It was Mahomes' longest completion of the year, and put the Chiefs back in the game with 4:04 remaining.

After a quick three-and-out, the Chiefs' offense returned to the field with 6:21 remaining. The team scored a bit too quickly, with Isaiah Pacheco finding the end zone with 3:28 to spare. Fortunately for the Chiefs, the Chargers missed a 55-yard field goal with 1:10 left, and Kansas City earned their 7th win in a row.

Record: 10-3

Week 15 – @ Cleveland Browns Chiefs' 2024 Season Results According to Madden 25

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 OT FINAL KC 0 7 6 0 0 13 CLE 3 0 7 3 6 19

The streak finally ended with an ugly road loss to the Browns. It felt like I was watching Zach Wilson vs. Malik Willis instead of Mahomes vs. Watson. Both QBs threw a pair of interceptions, and Pacheco fumbled twice (recovering one) in the game. The only good offensive factor was Nick Chubb, who earned 129 yards on 29 carries.

The Chiefs' started okay, taking a 13-3 lead halfway through the third. But after Nick Chubb scored a 1-yard touchdown to make it 13-10, it seemed anything was possible. The Browns went on to score 9 more unanswered points, including the walk-off touchdown in OT. Deshaun Watson managed to run it in for 5 yards, securing a Browns' victory.

With the loss, the Chiefs lost the #1 seed to the Bengals.

Record: 10-4

Week 16 – vs. Houston Texans Chiefs' 2024 Season Results According to Madden 25

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL HOU 7 14 10 7 38 KC 0 21 7 14 42

In perhaps the most epic game of the season, the Chiefs barely beat the Texans in a high-octane offensive battle. Silent in the first quarter, Kansas City scored 21 points in the second, including a kick return TD from Mecole Hardman. Mahomes threw a whopping five-touchdowns, but also a pick-six which made the game closer than it should've been.

The Chiefs' defense struggled against the Texans' receiving corps. C.J. Stroud found Stefon Diggs 8 times for 91 yards and a touchdown. Stroud ultimately ended up throwing 356 yards on 28 completions.

Kansas City scored the final touchdown after a 14-yard carry from Isaiah Pacheco with 1:29 remaining. Houston managed to drive down all the way to the KC 14 yard-line, but failed to score after four incomplete pass attempts.

Record: 11-4

Week 17 – @ Pittsburgh Steelers Chiefs' 2024 Season Results According to Madden 25

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL KC 10 14 3 3 30 PIT 7 3 0 0 10

With Russell Wilson injured, the Steelers sent out backup QB Justin Fields, who impressed on the first drive. He scored a 27-yard touchdown pass to George Pickens to take a 7-0 lead. But the Chiefs' defense adapted quickly, not even allowing the Steelers to cross the KC 25 yard-line ever again. In fact, the farthest they got the rest of the game was to the KC 29, where they converted a field goal in the second.

Mahomes and the offense dominated in the first half, and played game manager in the second. With a 24-10 lead at the start of the third, Kansas City relied heavily on the run. Pacheco played decently, earning 86 yards on 20 carries and a touchdown. He also recorded 4 catches for 19 yards. Overall, Kansas City earned their 12th win of the year.

With the win, the Chiefs' locked the No. 2 Seed. With the Bengals having a 13-3 record, Cincinnati won the first seed.

Record: 12-4

Week 18 – @ Denver Broncos Chiefs' 2024 Season Results According to Madden 25

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL KC 0 3 3 3 9 DEN 7 3 3 0 13

With the Bengals and Chiefs locked in at No. 1 and No. 2 seed, respectively, we decided to rest our starters for a meaningless Week 18 matchup. Not much to say here, other than Bo Nix threw a 63 yard touchdown pass on his first drive. Overall, a boring game with little meaning other than draft placement.

Record: 12-5

Wildcard Round – vs. #7 Miami Dolphins Chiefs' 2024 Season Results According to Madden 25

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL MIA 7 14 0 7 28 KC 10 7 10 6 33

The Chiefs once again play Miami in the Wild Card Round, and once again they came out victorious. However, despite the high score, the defense got the team win here.

Mahomes completed 29 of 36 passes for 412 yards and threw three touchdowns. Travis Kelce also caught 7 passes for 83 yards and two scores as the Kansas City offense were firing off all cylinders. Pacheco only ran 11 times, but earned 44 yards and a touchdown, along with 2 catches for 15 yards.

The only thing keeping Miami in the game was Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill. Hill ultimately ended the day with 12 catches for 153 yards and a touchdown. HB Raheem Mostert also ran 15 times for 91 yards and a touchdown to take a 28-27 lead.

The Chiefs marched down the field and scored, but missed their two-point conversion attempt. But Tua threw a pick to Trent McDuffie in the final minutes to secure a KC lead. The Chiefs stay alive, for now.

Divisional Round – vs. #5 Ravens Chiefs' 2024 Season Results According to Madden 25

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL BAL 7 10 3 0 20 KC 0 7 7 13 27

The Chiefs faced the #5 Ravens while Cincinnati hosted the #6 Jaguars. And fortunately for KC, they earned another narrow victory against the Ravens in the postseason.

The defense did a great job containing Lamar Jackson. He only completed 19 of 33 passes while running for 34 yards on 7 carries. And as if Madden is making fun of us, Zay Flowers fumbled the ball early in the fourth quarter, leading to a KC touchdown, making it 27-20.

Of course, the Chiefs' could've made it 28-20, but the point-after attempt was blocked, giving Baltimore a chance to tie it back up. Fortunately for KC, that did not happen. Despite being down 20-10 at the end of the third, Mahomes found a way to lead his team back to the AFC title game.

Conference Championship – @#1 Bengals Chiefs' 2024 Season Results According to Madden 25

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL KC 0 7 3 7 17 CIN 7 10 7 7 31

The Chiefs' season comes to a sad end when the Bengals earn their second Super Bowl ticket in four years. Joe Burrow simply outplayed Mahomes, completing 25 of 30 passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns. Ja'Marr Chase found the end zone twice while earning 82 yards in the air.

The biggest problem for the Chiefs this game, much like all season, was the run game. Pacheco only ran 10 times for 23 yards, putting up abysmal numbers in the second most important game of the year.

Interestingly, Mahomes barely threw to Kelce, who earned one grab on three targets. Kelce ended the day only earning 6 yards on one reception. Whether or not this feels realistic, the Chiefs find themselves down and out.

Overall, that wraps up our Chiefs' 2024 Season Results According to Madden 25. We hope you enjoyed reading, or just scrolling to the end to see how they did. We hope to do more in the future before the season begins in September.

