The Chicago Bears have been one of the bigger disappointments in the NFL throughout the 2024 season. Chicago is 4-9 heading into Week 15 and is currently in the middle of a seven-game losing streak. They are hopelessly outside of the NFC playoff race and have already made a number of desperate moves to try and fix their problems. Those included firing both offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and parting ways with head coach Matt Eberflus after a Thanksgiving disaster.

There is certainly reason to be optimistic for the future in Chicago, even if that means waiting until next season. Rookie QB Caleb Williams is having a solid first season in the NFL. The roster is in a pretty good situation and Chicago has all of their future draft capital to work with. It just may be too late to turn things around in 2024.

Next up for the Bears is a divisional matchup against the Vikings. Minnesota is one of the top teams in the NFC this season, so they will be a tough opponent for Chicago. However, division games can always be a little zany. The Bears do have a shot to win this one.

Do the Bears have what it takes to end their losing streak against the Vikings? Or will they extend their losing streak to eight games in a row after losing to a division foe?

Below we will explore three Bears bold predictions ahead of their Week 15 game against the Vikings.

Caleb Williams has best passing game of his career, but there's a catch

Caleb Williams may not have a ton of eye-popping stats. Even so, it is clear that Williams is Chicago's man moving into the future.

Williams has thrown for 2,746 yards with 16 touchdowns and five interceptions so far this season. It is unlikely that Williams will win offensive rookie of the year. Commanders QB Jayden Daniels surpassed Williams in the odds earlier in the season. Since then, both Broncos QB Bo Nix and Raiders tight end Brock Bowers have made names for themselves as well.

This is disappointing for a Bears team that highly coveted Williams in the draft. However, it is quite clear that a dysfunctional coaching staff is one big reason behind the team's failures in 2024.

I believe that Williams will show some flashes of his bright future against Minnesota.

My prediction: Williams will set a new personal best for passing yards in a single game. His current record is 363 yards, which he accomplished in Week 3 against the Colts. However, Williams will also throw at least two interceptions against the Vikings. This will break his seven-game streak without an interception.

Bears receivers DJ Moore, Keenan Allen combine for over 200 receiving yards

One area that Williams has struggled is developing chemistry with his veteran wide receivers.

DJ Moore in particular is having a down season after 96 receptions for 1,364 yards and eight touchdowns in 2023. Moore is on pace to finish with lower stats in every category this season.

Similarly, Keenan Allen is having his lowest statistical season of his career, discounting the 2016 season when he was injured.

If the Bears are going to turn things around, Williams need to develop a better rapport with these two.

I believe that Minnesota's fierce defense will force Williams to target his top two wide receivers early and often.

My prediction: DJ Moore and Keenan Allen will be the top two targets for Caleb Williams against the Vikings. They will combine for at least 200 all-purpose yards split between the two players. If the Bears struggle to make this happen, there is almost no way they will win this game.

Bears defense limits Justin Jefferson and keeps him out of the end zone

The strength of the Chicago Bears always seems to be their defense.

The Bears have had one of the better defensive units in the NFL for quite some time, making it a huge priority during the Eberflus years. 2024 has been a comparatively down season, but it isn't because of a lack of talent.

Chicago has an excellent front seven with a ton of talented players. Their secondary also includes some young studs like Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker.

I see the Bears going to great lengths to erase Justin Jefferson from Minnesota's gameplan. They will force the Vikings to beat them in some other way, if at all.

My prediction: the Bears will limit Vikings WR Justin Jefferson to fewer than 75 receiving yards on Sunday. They will also keep Jefferson from scoring a touchdown, something that has happened six out of the last seven weeks.