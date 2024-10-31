After the Chicago Bears crushing loss to the Washington Commanders last week, they might be itching to get back on the field to redeem themselves. The Bears (4-3) managed to take a 15-12 lead with just 25 seconds remaining against the Commanders (6-2) in last Sunday's game, only for a miraculous Jayden Daniels Hail Mary—a 52-yard pass completed by Noah Brown—to snatch victory away from Chicago.

Fans in the Windy City are still reeling from the stunning loss. But now, the Bears need to regroup and refocus as they prepare for what looks to be a challenging game ahead. For the second straight week, Chicago will head back on the road, this time to face the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals (4-4) are coming off a comeback win of their own against the Miami Dolphins, bringing them back to .500—though without the last-second drama. Arizona is now one game away from officially being on a winning streak and potentially turning their season around after a 1-3 start.

For the Bears, bouncing back from last week’s loss is essential to keep their hopes alive in the highly contested NFC North. Currently sitting in last place, they’ll need to find the win column to stay in the thick of the division race. Let’s now get into some bold predictions for the Bears as they face the Cardinals in Week 9.

Caleb Williams struggles again to find consistency against Cardinals

After two challenging starts to begin his NFL career—where he threw no touchdowns and two interceptions—Williams began to find his rhythm over the last few weeks. However, he and the Bears hit a wall against the Commanders, completing only 10 passes for 131 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

This is still a rookie we’re talking about, so more rough or subpar games are still likely ahead in his future, as evidenced by last week. Given that this is another road game, Williams may have another modest outing. He’ll likely just surpass the 200-yard mark and, at most, throw for one touchdown.

Bears defense allow most points scored on all season from Cardinals

Even with last week’s game-ending Hail Mary allowed, the Bears have still yet to permit any team this season to score more than 21 points on them, ranking fourth in the NFL. Now, they’ll face what looks to be a fully healthy and impressive Kyler Murray for Arizona, who seems to be improving each week.

Murray has quietly helped lead the Cardinals to first place in the NFC West for the time being. With offensive weapons like Marvin Harrison Jr., Trey McBride, and James Conner, the Cardinals present a formidable attack that could challenge the stout Bears defense on Sunday. Arizona may deliver their best offensive showing, potentially leading to Chicago allowing their highest point total of the season.

Tyrique Stevenson comes away with a turnover

Tyrique Stevenson ended Sunday’s game against the Commanders in embarrassing fashion, essentially being responsible for the Bears giving up the game-winning touchdown. Stevenson was seen mocking and jawing with fans, not paying attention to the final play, and was the player who tipped the ball to Noah Brown on the Hail Marry pass.

A lot of eyes will be on the third-year cornerback in Week 9, as he looks to make up for his costly mistake. Stevenson will be aiming for his second interception of the season, his first since Week 1, off Kyler Murray. This is all assuming that Stevenson doesn't get benched against the Cardinals.

Bears still can't find a way to win on the road

Bears coach Matt Eberflus and his job security have been questioned for quite a while. Last Sunday’s failure to close out the game did him no favors, marking yet another road loss. Seven games into his third season in Chicago, Eberflus is now 3-17 in road games and has yet to win one this season.

Last week’s games seemed to push these two teams in different directions—reenergizing the Cardinals while stifling the Bears' progress this season. This Bears team will likely keep it close due to their strong defense but will ultimately fall short in the end to hold off the Cardinals on their home field.