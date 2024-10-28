Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels squared off in a battle of the top two picks on Sunday. The Washington Commanders came out on top, beating the Chicago Bears 18-15 in Week 8. Why are Williams, Tyrique Stevenson, and Matt Eberflus most to blame for this loss?

The Bears had a brutal first three quarters on offense. They had just seven points before the fourth quarter began, all coming on a third-quarter touchdown by D'Andre Swift. While it was a miserable start on offense, their defense stood tall and they were down 12-7 going into the final stanza. Williams led a touchdown drive and connected on a two-point conversion to make the score 15-12 with less than a minute to go.

Jayden Daniels got the ball and was able to get his team to midfield with only one timeout. After he held the ball for over 10 seconds, he hurled a Hail Mary that landed in Noah Brown's hands. The improbable win has launched Commanders' fans into a frenzy and has Bears fans questioning everything. Caleb Williams, Tyrique Stevenson, and Matt Eberflus must improve for the Bears to make the playoffs.

Tyrique Stevenson must make fans forget about the controversial video

The Hail Mary is a low-percentage play for offenses because it is relatively easy to defend. Corners stay with their receivers and someone stays out of the pile to catch a tipped pass. No one on the Bears' defense was outside of the pile when the ball popped into Noah Brown's hands. Internet sleuths went to work immediately and found the culprit: Tyrique Stevenson.

A video from the crowd clearly shows Stevenson taunting the crowd even after the ball is snapped. He turns his head as Brown runs toward him. Instead of following Brown to the back of the pile, he hops into the pile and jumps for the ball. Stevenson tipped the ball that landed directly in his receiver's bread basket.

The Bears' defense was solid in this game, not allowing any touchdowns until the final play of the game. While it was an embarrassing video and he will likely get punished for his lack of concentration, he can make everyone forget about it. The Bears' game against the Cardinals provides an opportunity for Stevenson to have a great game.

Matt Eberflus made some questionable decisions

The Hail Mary play was on Stevenson, who galloped down the field instead of running the play. But the overall lack of effort on the play comes down to the coach. The Hail Mary defense was not installed correctly and it cost them the game. While the coach can't play the down, he can ensure that things like that can't happen.

Back on offense, a play called by Shane Waldron almost cost the Bears the game. They tried to hand the ball to offensive lineman Doug Kramer on the goal line and the hand-off was fumbled. The Commanders jumped on the ball and got back on offense. They were down 12-7 at the four-yard line and gave it away.

Eberflus is under a massive microscope because of the expectations of the Bears. With a solid defense under his tutelage and a promising rookie quarterback, the coach must leave no questions about his game management. Eberflus did not do that in their loss on Sunday.

The Bears need a better performance out of Caleb Williams

This season is all about developing Caleb Williams into a star quarterback. The first-overall pick has been solid this season and can become the quarterback the Bears have yearned for. This game was not his best, as he barely accrued any stats in the first three quarters. He led three drives into the red zone late in the game that should have clinched the game for the Bears.

While the final few drives were great, Bears fans should want more out of the top pick. He only completed 10 passes for 131 yards and did not get in the end zone in this game. It is great that Williams turned it around late, but he is one of few quarterbacks that has not been able to scorch the Commanders' defense.

If Williams plays just one other quarter like he did the fourth quarter, the Bears win this game going away. The attention will be paid to Stevenson and the Hail Mary, but Williams needs to be better.