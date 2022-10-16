The Chicago Bulls are heading into the 2022-23 NBA season under less-than-ideal conditions. With Lonzo Ball out indefinitely as the Eastern Conference continues to get deeper, the odds are getting even more daunting for the Bulls. Here we will discuss four bold predictions for the Bulls in the 2022-23 NBA season.

After finishing in the lottery for four years, the Bulls finally returned to the playoffs last season. Not surprisingly, that was immensely pleasant for the organization and its supporters. The task for the Bulls now is to show everyone that there is more to come.

Through the first four months of the 2021-22 season, the Bulls were one of the league’s pleasant surprises. Their ambitious front office recruited Lonzo Ball, sleeper Alex Caruso, and DeMar DeRozan, who was previously written off. They were brought in to help Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic, and the promising Patrick Williams. The elements were in place, and coach Billy Donovan was pushing the proper buttons.

However, the injury bug soon bit hard. Ball, Caruso, and Williams all suffered significant injuries. Following that, a restricted 3-point shooting game, bad defense, and sloppy rebounding countered their early success. Against the East’s top-four teams, the Bulls went 1-14.

There are many unknowns right now, especially with Ball still out and LaVine expected to perform up to his huge $215 million deal. Their defense will also be critical in determining how far and how high they can rise.

With all these in mind, here are our four bold predictions for the Bulls in the 2022-23 NBA season.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

4. A change at PG

Can the health of a point guard once again be the difference-maker in the Bulls’ fortunes? It may appear counterproductive to compare Lonzo Ball’s slow-healing left knee to Derrick Rose’s many knee problems back in the day, but there are several parallels.

Remember that the Bulls were 27-13 in mid-January when Ball went down with what seemed to be a minor knee injury. From there, they went 19-23, falling from first to sixth in the East as Ball underwent surgery and then an aborted recovery. He’s now out again following another operation and an uncertain timetable for his return.

Alex Caruso would have made some sense to take Ball’s place, but it’s actually sophomore Ayo Dosunmu starting. Will Caruso eventually take over starting duties? We think so. Yes, Caruso did not score as many points as Dosunmu or White did last season, but he adds superior playmaking and defense. Caruso should be a terrific complement to LaVine, DeRozan, and Vucevic’s scoring abilities.

3. Zach LaVine leads the team in scoring

Zach LaVine’s 2021-22 season was crucial as he prepared to enter free agency. Of course, he was instrumental for the Bulls in completing their aim of returning to the playoffs. On the flip side, he battled injuries throughout the season, including a knee injury in the back half.

LaVine’s scoring average actually dropped to 24.4 points per game, three points fewer than the previous season. That was a result of his knee injury and the infusion of quality talents around him. In addition, he was not quite as efficient, shooting 47.6 percent from the field.

The Bulls made it easy for LaVine to stay in Chicago by signing him to a max contract extension in the offseason. He had surgery to fix his knee problem, but he should be fit for the start of the 2022-23 season. However, keep in mind that he hasn’t played more than 67 games in a season since 2015-16, when he was still a member of the Timberwolves.

Still, look for LaVine to bounce back and put forth a monster season, even after a quiet preseason as he recovers from the surgery.

2. Questions surround DeMar DeRozan

The Bulls’ new management made their first important move by acquiring center Nikola Vucevic from the Magic in the 2020-21 season. While he couldn’t bring them into the playoffs, he instantly gave the squad respectability. He also produced a strong one-two punch with Zach LaVine. The Bulls then made two significant moves ahead of the 2021-22 season. One was obtaining point player Lonzo Ball in a sign-and-trade with the New Orleans Pelicans. The second was to do another sign-and-trade, this time for DeMar DeRozan with the San Antonio Spurs.

DeRozan had his greatest season yet in 2021-22, averaging 27.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.9 assists while shooting 50.4 percent from the floor. Much of that, though, was because the Bulls were forced to rely on him a lot. Expecting DeRozan to match his scoring average and 31.8 percent usage rate from last season may be unrealistic. Having said that, he’ll still play a key role for the Bulls.

The caveat is his age. Already entering his mid-30s, DeRozan’s biggest question is how much does he still have left? How susceptible is he to injury? And if he does get injured, can he recover as well and as quickly as before? Those are major questions for him and the Bulls, though his preseason performance was at least a good sign.

1. Bulls make it to the play-in tournament

While the Bulls have a star-studded squad, they face an Eastern Conference that is steadily improving. Can DeMar DeRozan still lead this team at the age of 33? Can Patrick Williams and Alex Caruso stay healthy and strengthen the defense of their team? Do new acquisitions Goran Dragic and Andre Drummond have the guts required to handle postseason pressure? Given Ball’s injury, who will step up? That’s a lot of unknowns.

The Bulls’ excellent performance last season was a very pleasant surprise and a sign of their potential. However, Ball’s knee injury is a significant setback as the 2022-23 season begins. Expecting DeRozan to duplicate his miraculous 2021-22 season is also quite unrealistic, as is expecting Williams’ game to dramatically improve. The Bulls won’t be blown out of playoff contention, but with the East so much better than last year, they should only make it to the play-in tournament.