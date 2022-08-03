3 way too early bold Chicago Bulls predictions for 2022-23 NBA season

The Chicago Bulls had high hopes coming into last season. The addition of DeMar DeRozan increased the team’s optimism and for good reason. Despite the impressive season from DeRozan where he set a career-high in points per game and three-point percentage, the Bulls were unable to accomplish their larger team goals. Some notable injuries and lack of connectivity among the team led to a first-round exit in the playoffs after securing the 6th seed in the East.

The slates are clean heading into the 2022-23 season and the Bulls have a new opportunity ahead of them. Chicago may not have made any franchise-altering moves but still made some nice improvements in the margins. The Bulls drafted Dalen Terry with the 18th overall pick in this year’s draft. They also re-signed Zach LaVine to a max extension and brought back Derrick Jones Jr on a two-year deal. In addition, the team brought in Andre Drummond and Goran Dragic in free agency.

While there are still a few months until the season begins, expectations are beginning to be set. here are three bold predictions as the season inches closer:

Bulls 2022-23 predictions:

3)Dalen Terry becomes most impactful role player

It is not easy for a player to make an impact as a rookie. However, Dalen Terry may prove to be an exception to this. The Arizona product has a habit of making his presence felt beyond the numbers he produces. Terry plays tenacious defense and has a high basketball IQ. He was oftentimes the unsung hero on the talented Arizona roster last year from which two other players heard their names called at the draft.

6’7 PG Dalen Terry could be the steal of the draft 👀 @DalenTerry pic.twitter.com/Urvy6uZvOF — Courtside Films (@CourtsideFilms) June 20, 2022

Chicago is a great landing spot for Dalen Terry who will fit well alongside guys like Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso. While the Bulls have a number of intriguing rotational pieces, don’t be surprised if Terry becomes the most impactful. The 6’7″ guard can do a little bit of everything including serving as a primary initiator and guarding positions 1-4. Look for the Bulls to get the most out of the rookie and to unleash him in a variety of ways. The 20-year-old plays a winning brand of basketball and will benefit the Bulls in a major way.

2)Bulls Win 50 games

The biggest reason for optimism for the Bulls should be the return to full health. Zach LaVine battled a knee injury and Lonzo Ball had to be shut down for the season due to a meniscus injury. LaVine was noticeably bothered by the injury last season and saw his production slip as a result. Lonzo Ball may not be the flashiest player on the stat sheet but his impact is greatly felt. His ability to defend at a high level and do the little things a team needs is extremely valuable.

Having the team at full strength will dramatically increase the outlook this season. The Bulls have a talented roster that should be ready to compete in the East this season. They went 46-36 last season and winning a handful more games is an attainable goal. This also should move them up into the prime contenders to come out of the Eastern Conference.

1)Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan combine for 52+ points per game

DeMar DeRozan impressed in a major way last season. The 32-year-old played himself into the MVP conversation and averaged 27.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.9 assists. He was one of the most dominant players across the NBA for stretches last season and did his best to will the Bulls to victory.

On the other hand, Zach LaVine struggled to fully find his stride. He was bothered by the knee injuries and never fully found his stride. LaVine saw his scoring numbers dip by three points per game compared to the previous season. The full offseason to get healthy and new expectations that come with his contract are sure to provide Zach Lavine with a newfound motivation.

Nikola Vucevic is a solid third option and the Bulls have a variety of high-caliber role players to surround DeRozan and LaVine with. However, the ultimate ceiling of the Bulls is dependent on how effective Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan can be as a duo. The two never seemed to fully find their stride last year and must improve their on-court chemistry with each other. The more time they spend playing with each other the more potential there is for this to improve. This will be a storyline to watch this season. If the duo can produce at a high level the Bulls have a real chance of growing into true contenders. Expect them to take this seriously and pour in at least 52 combined points per game.