The Bulls have the playoffs in mind.

The All-Star break is coming to a close and the Chicago Bulls will return to game action on Thursday night as the Boston Celtics will be in town. The Bulls needed this break as they have been plagued with injuries all season long. It has seemed like at least one key player has been out for Chicago the entire season, and they have even lost Zach LaVine for the remainder of the season because of an injury. The Bulls desperately needed this break.

Right now, the Bulls are in possession of the #9 seed in the Eastern Conference. They are 26-29 on the year, and they have the playoffs in mind for the remainder of the regular season. Chicago made it to the play-in tournament last season, but this year, they want to take the next step and get past that stage. It won't be easy, but that's the goal.

There are just 27 games left this season for the Bulls, so they are running out of time to make a postseason push. The final stretch of the regular season is going to be a lot of fun for the entire league, and it's going to be exciting to see how the playoff picture turns out. We'll see if the Bulls can find their way in. Here are a couple of predictions for the rest of the season for the Bulls.

The Bulls will finish with a winning record

The Bulls started off the season in a slump as they got out to a 5-14 record, and it looked like it was going to be a lousy season in Chicago. However, the team has started playing much better, and now they are just three games below .500 at 26-29. Ever since that poor start, the Bulls have been better than .500, and if they can continue to play like that, they can definitely find a way to finish the season with a winning record.

Finishing with a winning record wouldn't be anything crazy, but it would be a step in the right direction for the Bulls. That's the key for Chicago right now, they are trying to improve, and finishing with a winning record would be an improvement. The Bulls can get it done.

The Bulls will make the playoff as the #6 seed

This prediction is a little bit more of a stretch. For this to happen, Chicago would have to catch up the Indiana Pacers, the team that is currently in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. The Bulls are currently 4.5 games back of Indiana. It will be difficult to do, but Chicago is more than capable of making up that ground in the final 27 games. There is a lot of time for this team to get into the playoff picture.

If the Bulls don't catch up to the Pacers/whatever team finishes in sixth place, then they will have to get into the playoffs via the play-in tournament. The two teams ahead of them in the standings that are also in the current play-in mix are both four games ahead of the Bulls. If they can catch those teams, they can catch the Pacers, too.

We'll see what ends up happening with the Bulls in the final 27 games on the season now that the All-Star break is over. They are pushing for the playoffs, and it will be exciting.