Coming out of the All-Star break, the Bulls are set to be without Torrey Craig.

Chicago Bulls veteran forward Torrey Craig is set to miss at least two weeks due to a right knee sprain, the team announced on Tuesday night. Craig suffered this injury during the All-Star break, and the Bulls' medical staff will re-evaluate him in two-to-four weeks, meaning he could possibly remain on the sidelines through the majority of March.

After signing a two-year, $5.4 million contract with Chicago in the offseason, Craig has proven to be a positive factor on the wing when healthy. Unfortunately, the 33-year-old has only played in a total of 33 games this season. In December, Craig suffered a plantar fascia injury that was originally labeled with an 8-to-10 week recovery period. He ended up missing just under seven weeks and 22 total games before returning to the court in early February.

Now, Craig will be sidelined yet again, only this time as a result of his right knee injury. Starting forward Patrick Williams is also dealing with a left foot issue, leaving the Bulls very shorthanded on the wing entering the stretch run of the season.

This season, Craig has averaged 6.1 points and 4.7 rebounds per game, shooting 42.5 percent from the floor and 37.4 percent from three-point range. He currently ranks fifth on the team in three-point shooting percentage.

Although oftentimes viewed as an undersized forward, Craig has always been a durable two-way presence. His tough-minded approach on defense was one of the main reasons why the Bulls looked to sign him to a two-year deal in the offseason.

Once again, the Bulls are stuck dealing with injuries on their roster, a reoccurring theme that has held them back from reaching their full potential. With Craig out, as well as Williams' status being uncertain, Chicago will turn to Terry Taylor and rookie Julian Phillips for extra depth at both forward positions.

The Bulls will provide further updates on Craig's status in a few weeks, although it is unlikely that he will be able to return to the court right away upon being cleared.