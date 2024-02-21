Chicago Bulls combo guard Coby White was impressed by what he saw from Sabrina Ionescu at All-Star weekend.

Coby White and the Chicago Bulls have made up some ground in recent weeks after what was an extraordinarily rough opening act to the 2023-24 NBA season, which is now in the midst of its All-Star break. Chicago is now firmly entrenched in postseason position in the vaunted Eastern Conference playoff picture, and White has looked the part of a Most Improved Player of the Year candidate so far this season.

At the recent All-Star festivities in Indianapolis, one of the biggest headline generators was WNBA player Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty, who held her own in a three-point contest against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry on Saturday evening.

Recently, the Bulls guard broke down Ionescu's game and which NBA player he sees as a comparison for what she brings to the table in the WNBA.

“Honestly, with the way she controls the game and playmakes and gets everybody involved but also has stepbacks and her shot, she reminds me a lot of Luka (Dončić). They both can control the game so well. She gets to any spot she wants to. She manipulates pick-and-roll. She knows how to use change of pace. She’s not really fast but she’s so deceptive with the ball that she can get past any defender,” said White, per KC Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago.

Indeed, Ionescu can be seen using the same acceleration and deceleration that MVP candidate Luka Doncic uses on a nightly basis for the Dallas Mavericks to leave defenders at their mercy.