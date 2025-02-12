ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The MLB Season is right around the corner, and the Chicago Cubs are gearing up for an exciting year. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Chicago Cubs over/under win total prediction and pick.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: 2025 Win Total Odds

Over 87.5 Wins: -108

Under 87.5 Wins: -112

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why You Should Bet the Over

The Cubs made some incredible additions this offseason. The biggest of those being the trade for Kyle Tucker. Tucker played just 78 games last season, but he finished with a 4.7 WAR, 23 home runs, and an OPS of .993. He is going to slot directly into the middle of the order and make a massive impact at Wrigley Field. Chicago was also able to trade for Astros closer Ryan Pressly. Pressly is a great addition to the back end of the bullpen for the Cubs. Along with those two, Chicago still has star players such as Dansby Swanson, Nico Hoerner, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Seiya Suzuki, Justin Steele, and Shota Imanaga. Their lineup and pitching staff are in great shape heading into the 2025 season.

The Cubs won 83 games last season. It was an up-and-down year for the Northsiders, but winning 83 games felt like a disappointment for the Cubs. They were able to reach that number with an offense that underperformed, and they blew 26 saves on the mound. Chicago could have easily reached 90 wins during 2024 if they just performed to the league average. However, that is behind them, and the team has been upgraded. Pressly adds a back-end arm with Porter Hodge, and they were able to acquire Eli Morgan and Cody Poteet. At the plate, Kyle Tucker adds a lot of lineup power, and everyone in Chicago is looking forward to Matt Shaw's promotion to the big leagues.

Why You Should Bet the Under

As mentioned, the Cubs underperformed last season. They had all the pieces to win the NL Central, and they did not even make the playoffs. Chicago was way too inconsistent both on the mound and at the plate. This season, the Cubs could use a couple more pitchers. They did make some very good additions, but their pitching staff is still lacking a little bit. Justin Steele and Shota Imanaga are two very good pitchers in the rotation, but the rest is up in the air. The other three pitchers in the starting rotation could be a revolving door for Chicago if one does not step up.

Another thing to keep in mind is injuries and depth. Chicago does not have a ton of depth on their team to make up for injuries. When it comes to backups, you can expect new additions in Vidal Brujan and maybe Jon Berti, but those are not difference-makers. Dansby Swanson is the only player on the Cubs that has a real chance to play all 162 games. It is a rare thing in the MLB to play every game. If the Cubs lack any depth on their bench to be slotted in once or twice a week, they are going to be in a lot of trouble. The lack of bench bats is really going to hurt Chicago.

Final Cubs Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick

Despite all their struggles last season, the Cubs still finished with 83 wins. It is very reasonable to believe that their team improved significantly heading into 2025. I am expecting them to get to 88 wins.

Final Cubs Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick: Over 87.5 Wins (-108)