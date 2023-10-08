The 2023 Chicago Marathon will be one of the deepest in its 46-year history. Kenyan phenom Kelvin Kiptum will headline the men's field, while Ruth Chepngetich looks to maintain her dominance on the women's side. Both athletes are two of the fastest marathon runners in history, and each looks to make a new mark in the Windy City. Their efforts will not go undisturbed though, as stiff competition including Galen Rupp, Connor Mantz, and a plethora of women runners will toe the line.

Will two world records go down at the 2023 Chicago Marathon?

Kelvin Kiptum is the second-fastest marathon runner of all time. At the 2023 London Marathon, Kiptum ran a blistering time of 2 hours, 1 minute, and 25 seconds (2:01:25). The prospect of running a world record in Chicago is enticing, but Kiptum admits his training has been a little rocky.

“I think I have trained good. It was a little less [training], but I'm fit for the race,” Kiptum explained via LetsRun.com.

Instead of going after Eliud Kipchoge's world record, Kiptum will focus on chasing the Chicago Marathon course record of 2:03:45.

Americans Galen Rupp and Connor Mantz will be after high standards as well. Both men will chase the 2024 Olympic standard of 2:08:10 on the fast Chicago course.

Rupp is the only American male to win the Chicago Marathon within the last twenty years (2017 champion), while Mantz had the second-fastest American marathon debut in 2:08:16 at the 2022 Chicago Marathon.

The women's field will be as competitive as ever.

Ruth Chepngetich holds the third-fastest women's marathon time in history (2:14:18). Her personal best would be the second-best if not for Tigst Assefa's trailblazing world record in Berlin. Chepnegetich plans to run for the first half marathon in 66 minutes or faster. This first-half split would put her close to the world record of 2:11:53.

Other notable competitors in the race include returning champion Benson Kipruto, Bashir Abdi, Tadu Teshome Nare, and Joyciline Jepkosgei.

Will Kelvin Kiptum and Ruth Chepngetich make history in Chicago? Can Connor Mantz and Galen Rupp continue to make strides in American marathon running? The answers lie on the course.