During the Chiefs' playoff game in the snow, Taylor Swift's jacket went viral -- and 49ers' Kyle Juszczyk couldn't be more proud of his wife for creating it.

One of the most defining storylines that enveloped the Kansas City Chiefs' first round playoff matchup against the Miami Dolphins was the harsh weather conditions during the game. There had been brutal wind chills in Kansas City, which meant that Patrick Mahomes and company had to play out in the cold. These conditions were even more unforgiving for fans who came out in droves at Arrowhead Stadium, which included pop icon Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's significant other.

Fans had to wear whatever they could to keep warm; in Swift's case, she wore a cozy jacket with designed after her beau, the Chiefs tight end. Swift's jacket was handmade by Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, who immediately went viral for her creative design.

Now, the 49ers fullback is more than happy that his wife is getting all the recognition amid a busy NFL weekend where the Chiefs ended up taking home a 26-7 victory over the Miami Dolphins in the snow.

“Pure joy just to see her get that recognition. She's been grinding for years, working so hard. So, so happy to see her get her stuff out there, everybody to see it, and people recognize that was hers,” Juszczyk told reporters, via 95.7 The Game on Twitter (X).

Kyle Juszczyk on the buzz from from his wife, Kristin, making Taylor Swift a handmade Travis Kelce jacket: "Pure joy just to see her get that recognition. She's been grinding for years, working so hard." pic.twitter.com/lyXgomFlq1 — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) January 16, 2024

Professional athletes are all too familiar with the grind; after all, one does not get into the NFL without pouring their heart and soul into the sport. But for the 49ers fullback, he knows that his wife Kristin also went through a lot of work to gain recognition for something she's truly passionate about.

“Some of those jackets, she probably put 20 hours alone into a single jacket. Like, times, I'm waking up, three, four in the morning, she's not in bed. She's downstairs, she's working. So she really really has been grinding. And so I'm happy to see it pay off,” Juszczyk added.

Given how big of a name Taylor Swift is in a global sense, not just for her ties to Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, but for her work as one of the biggest popstars in music history, the career of Kristin Juszczyk as a designer should only take off from here.