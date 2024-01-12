The Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins could be playing in the coldest game in NFL history on Saturday.

The Kansas City Chiefs could be welcoming the Miami Dolphins into the coldest matchup in NFL history. ESPN has spoken on the first-round game as if were the weather channel. The snow and wind gusts are the only things being talked about, with the weather predicted to be -4 degrees, with a “real feel” of -27 degrees Fahrenheit. There will also be wind gusts of nearly 30 miles an hour, making this a surefire game of run attack.

While the matchup features two electric offenses with guys like Patrick Mahomes, Tua Tagovailoa, Travis Kelce, and Tyreek Hill, there won't be much passing happening on Saturday. The hits will hurt more, the drops will increase, and the fumbles will increase. It's not going to be a pretty game, but it's football. This is a classic game for the people who love old-school ball.

There are bound to be some snowball fights and snow angels. On a more serious note, this is a massive game for parties. The Dolphins haven't won a playoff game since 2000, falling in their last four attempts. Kansas City is coming off a Super Bowl victory in 2023, but a playoff win could help get some resurgence for the Chiefs. The team has had one of its worst seasons with Mahomes under center, but home-field advantage should help them get back on their feet.

The coldest game in NFL history is -13 degrees, per Adam Schefter at ESPN. There's a chance this game breaks the record, but if they don't, it will still be one of the few games that's played with a degree mark below zero. It's going to be interesting to see how both teams have prepared for the matchup, with the Chiefs having the edge of being able to practice in Kansas City.