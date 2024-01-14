Taylor Swift's Travis Kelce jacket at Chiefs vs Dolphins has received a ton of attention, and it's got a cool story behind it.

It's playoff time for the Kansas City Chiefs and you bet, Taylor Swift is at Arrowhead Stadium Saturday night to show support for star tight end Travis Kelce as his team goes up against the Miami Dolphins. A special game calls for a special outfit, of course, for the 12-time Grammy winner, who arrived at the game wearing a Travis Kelce jacket that has quite an interesting story behind it (via Kate Rooney of KRON4 News).

“Back story: Kristin designed a piece for Brittany Mahomes in the past. This week she sent one of her original-design puffers for Brittany to wear. She decided to “shoot her shot” and send one for Brittany to give to Taylor Swift, too, in hopes Taylor would wear it. She did!”

Taylor Swift shows up with a cool jacket at Dolphins vs Chiefs

Hopefully for Swift, that jacket is doing an impressive job at shaking off the cold and keeping her warm amid a brutal freezing temperature in Kansas City. It was expected that the temperature would be as low as -5 degrees Saturday night.

Apart from Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift, Kristin Juszczyk also made a jacket for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Deebo Samuel with the Brock Purdy vest on🔥 pic.twitter.com/rtRRFJs2dI — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) December 31, 2023

Kristin may have to hold on to something to brace for a ton of orders coming her way after Swift got spotted wearing one of her creations. That's perhaps the best endorsement anyone could have, as Swift is easily one of the most recognizable faces not just in the music realm but in the world.